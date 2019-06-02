TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

and large hail this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, and large hail

this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

253 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 90.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers an