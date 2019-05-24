TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
_____
270 FPUS54 KFWD 240821
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
TXZ119-242115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-242115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-242115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-242115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-242115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-242115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-242115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-242115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-242115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-242115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-242115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-242115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-242115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-242115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-242115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-242115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-242115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-242115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-242115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-242115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-242115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-242115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ157-242115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ143-242115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-242115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ133-242115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-242115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-242115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ146-242115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-242115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-242115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-242115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ175-242115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ162-242115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-242115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-242115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-242115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-242115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-242115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ120-242115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
321 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY