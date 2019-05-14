TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
_____
655 FPUS54 KFWD 140828
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
TXZ119-142115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-142115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-142115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-142115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-142115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-142115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-142115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-142115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-142115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-142115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-142115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-142115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-142115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-142115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-142115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-142115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-142115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-142115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-142115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-142115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-142115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-142115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-142115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-142115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-142115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-142115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-142115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-142115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-142115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-142115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-142115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-142115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-142115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-142115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-142115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-142115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-142115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-142115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-142115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ120-142115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ123-142115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ105-142115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ107-142115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ106-142115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
328 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80