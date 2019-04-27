TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

266 FPUS54 KFWD 270849

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

TXZ119-272115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-272115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-272115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-272115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-272115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-272115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-272115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-272115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-272115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-272115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-272115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-272115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-272115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-272115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-272115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-272115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-272115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-272115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-272115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-272115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-272115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-272115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-272115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-272115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-272115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-272115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-272115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-272115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-272115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-272115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-272115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-272115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-272115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-272115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-2