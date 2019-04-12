TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019
_____
524 FPUS54 KFWD 120806
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
TXZ119-122200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ118-122200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-122200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ158-122200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-122200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ103-122200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ093-122200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-122200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-122200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-122200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ101-122200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows
around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ100-122200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ115-122200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ116-122200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-122200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ131-122200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-122200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-122200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ129-122200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ141-122200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ142-122200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ156-122200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ157-122200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ143-122200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ144-122200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-122200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ134-122200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ145-122200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ146-122200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ161-122200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ160-122200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ174-122200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-122200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ162-122200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ147-122200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ148-122200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ135-122200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ122-122200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
306 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly