TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

_____

070 FPUS54 KFWD 300842

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

TXZ119-302115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ102-302115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-302115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Breezy

and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-302115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ162-302115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ147-302115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ148-302115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ135-302115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-302115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ121-302115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ120-302115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ123-302115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

342 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm this morning. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of r