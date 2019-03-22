TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019
_____
697 FPUS54 KFWD 220816 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
TXZ119-222115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ118-222115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ159-222115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ158-222115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ104-222115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ103-222115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ093-222115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ092-222115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ091-222115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ102-222115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ101-222115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ100-222115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ115-222115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ116-222115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ117-222115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.
South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ131-222115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ132-222115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ130-222115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ129-222115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-222115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-222115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-222115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ157-222115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ143-222115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ144-222115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ133-222115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in
the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ134-222115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ145-222115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ146-222115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ161-222115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ160-222115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ174-222115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-222115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ162-222115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ147-222115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ148-222115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ135-222115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
316 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps