TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

_____

293 FPUS54 KFWD 180813

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

TXZ119-182115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-182115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-182115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-182115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-182115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-182115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-182115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-182115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-182115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-182115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ101-182115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-182115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-182115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-182115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-182115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-182115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-182115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-182115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-182115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-182115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-182115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-182115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-182115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-182115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-182115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-182115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-182115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-182115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-182115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-182115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-182115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-182115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-182115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-182115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-182115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-182115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-182115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-182115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-182115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ120-182115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ123-182115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ105-182115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ107-182115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

313 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mo