TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

_____

440 FPUS54 KFWD 150805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

TXZ119-152115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-152115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ159-152115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-152115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-152115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-152115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-152115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-152115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-152115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-152115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-152115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-152115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-152115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ116-152115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-152115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-152115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-152115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-152115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ129-152115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-152115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-152115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-152115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-152115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-152115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ144-152115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ133-152115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-152115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-152115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ146-152115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ161-152115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ160-152115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ174-152115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ175-152115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-152115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-152115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-152115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-152115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ122-152115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ121-152115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-152115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-152115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ105-152115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-152115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-152115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-152115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-152115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather