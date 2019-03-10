TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 9, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers

likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into

the lower 50s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

347 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Cooler with highs in t