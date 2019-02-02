TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

_____

808 FPUS54 KFWD 022151

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

TXZ119-031015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-031015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ159-031015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ158-031015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ104-031015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-031015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-031015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-031015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-031015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-031015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-031015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ100-031015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ115-031015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ116-031015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Much colder with lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ117-031015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-031015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-031015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers this evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-031015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ129-031015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ141-031015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ142-031015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ156-031015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ157-031015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-031015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ144-031015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-031015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ134-031015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-031015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-031015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ161-031015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ160-031015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ174-031015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ175-031015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-031015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-031015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ148-031015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

351 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...M