TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019
_____
358 FPUS54 KFWD 252100
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
TXZ119-261045-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as
low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ118-261045-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ159-261045-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low as
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-261045-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around
20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ104-261045-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ103-261045-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-261045-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Brisk and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ092-261045-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much colder with lows
in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ091-261045-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper
40s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
20s. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ102-261045-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ101-261045-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-261045-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ115-261045-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-261045-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-261045-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-261045-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-261045-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-261045-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-261045-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much colder with lows
in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-261045-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Much colder with lows
in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-261045-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-261045-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-261045-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 30. Wind chill readings as low
as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-261045-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy, colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-261045-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-261045-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-261045-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ145-261045-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as
15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-261045-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-261045-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill
readings around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ160-261045-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-261045-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ175-261045-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Wind chill readings around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-261045-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder
with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill
readings around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-261045-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ148-261045-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings
around 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ135-261045-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ122-261045-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ121-261045-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ120-261045-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ123-261045-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 15 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ105-261045-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy and Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Wind chill readings as low as 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind
chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent c