TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
_____
579 FPUS54 KFWD 080718 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
TXZ119-090730-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ118-090730-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ159-090730-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ158-090730-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ104-090730-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ103-090730-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ093-090730-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ092-090730-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ091-090730-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ102-090730-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ101-090730-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ100-090730-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ115-090730-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ116-090730-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ117-090730-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ131-090730-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ132-090730-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ130-090730-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around
40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ129-090730-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ141-090730-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ142-090730-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ156-090730-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ157-090730-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ143-090730-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ144-090730-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ133-090730-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ134-090730-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ145-090730-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ146-090730-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ161-090730-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of fog...then patchy fog this morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ160-090730-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of fog...then patchy fog this morning. Partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ174-090730-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ175-090730-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ162-090730-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ147-090730-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of dense fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ148-090730-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ135-090730-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of dense fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ122-090730-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of dense fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ121-090730-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ120-090730-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ123-090730-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of dense fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ105-090730-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures steady
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning.
$$
TXZ107-090730-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
118 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Areas of dense fog. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5