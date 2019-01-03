TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

_____

729 FPUS54 KFWD 030940

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

TXZ119-032215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain likely with a chance of

snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Temperatures

steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the

evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold. Temperatures steady

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-032215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of snow and rain

this afternoon. Snow accumulation dusting or very light.

Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-032215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-032215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-032215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then snow likely this afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening...

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. A dusting or very

light snow accumulations possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-032215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then snow likely this afternoon. Around half an inch of

snow accumulation. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening...then a slight chance of snow after midnight. A dusting

or very light snow accumulations possible. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-032215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow

accumulation. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance

of snow. Storm total snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ092-032215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening...then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Storm

total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-032215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers, snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening...then a slight chance of snow after midnight. New snow

accumulation around half an inch possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-032215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then a chance of snow this afternoon. Around an inch of

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. New snow accumulation dusting or very light

possible. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-032215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely with possible showers, sleet and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of snow this

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. New snow accumulation dusting or very light

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-032215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and light sleet with rain likely this morning...

then a chance of snow this afternoon. Storm total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. No new

snow accumulation expected. Cold. Temperatures steady around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ115-032215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, light sleet likely with a chance of rain

this morning...then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Storm

total snow accumulation around an inch. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-032215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, showers and light sleet this morning...then a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Up to one inch of snow and

sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. No new

snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-032215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of snow and rain

this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-032215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-032215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-032215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, snow and light sleet likely this

morning. Snow and sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-032215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, light sleet likely with a chance of

rain this morning. Snow and sleet accumulation dusting or very

light. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Temperatures steady around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-032215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, light sleet likely with a chance of

showers this morning. No snow or sleet accumulation expected.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-032215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow, light sleet likely with a

chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-032215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-032215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-032215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-032215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-032215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-032215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-032215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-032215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-032215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-032215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-032215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-032215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-032215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-032215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then a chance of rain this

afternoon. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-032215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-032215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-032215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening...

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation

expected. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-032215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening...

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation

expected. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-032215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening...

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation

expected. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-032215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning...then rain this afternoon.

Temperatures steady around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening...

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation

expected. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-032215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

340 AM CST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning...then rain with snow likely this afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening...

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation

expected. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-032215-

Hopkins-

Including the city o