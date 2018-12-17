TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

918 FPUS54 KFWD 170925

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

TXZ119-172230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-172230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-172230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-172230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-172230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-172230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-172230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ092-172230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ091-172230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ102-172230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-172230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-172230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-172230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-172230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-172230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-172230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ132-172230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ130-172230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-172230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-172230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-172230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ156-172230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-172230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-172230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ144-172230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-172230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-172230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ145-172230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ146-172230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ161-172230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-172230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-172230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-172230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-172230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-172230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-172230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-172230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ122-172230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ121-172230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ120-172230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ123-172230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ105-172230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ107-172230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ106-172230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ095-172230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ094-172230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

325 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather