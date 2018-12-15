TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

_____

511 FPUS54 KFWD 150222 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

TXZ119-151015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-151015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-151015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-151015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-151015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-151015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-151015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-151015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-151015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-151015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-151015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-151015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-151015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-151015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-151015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-151015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-151015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-151015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-151015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-151015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-151015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-151015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-151015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-151015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-151015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-151015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-151015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-151015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then clearing. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-151015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-151015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-151015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-151015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-151015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-151015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-151015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-151015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-151015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-151015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-151015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-151015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-151015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-151015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-151015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-151015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-151015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-151015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

822 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

this evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40