TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

498 FPUS54 KFWD 111321

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

TXZ119-112115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ118-112115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning...then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ159-112115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ158-112115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ104-112115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning...then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-112115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-112115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-112115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-112115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-112115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-112115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ100-112115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ115-112115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning...then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ116-112115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-112115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-112115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ132-112115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ130-112115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ129-112115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ141-112115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-112115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ156-112115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ157-112115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ143-112115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ144-112115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ133-112115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ134-112115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ145-112115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ146-112115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ161-112115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ160-112115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ174-112115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

821 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms