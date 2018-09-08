TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

_____

729 FPUS54 KFWD 080212 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

TXZ119-080915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-080915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-080915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ158-080915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-080915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-080915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-080915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-080915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-080915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-080915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-080915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Temperatures steady in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-080915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-080915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-080915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-080915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Temperatures steady in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-080915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-080915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-080915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-080915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-080915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-080915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Temperatures steady in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-080915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-080915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-080915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-080915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-080915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers early...then showers likely. Heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-080915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-080915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-080915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ161-080915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-080915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ174-080915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm early...then a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ175-080915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm early...then a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 80s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ162-080915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm early...then a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-080915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ148-080915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-080915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-080915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-080915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

912 PM CDT Fri Sep 7 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance