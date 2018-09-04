TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

174 FPUS54 KFWD 040817

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

TXZ119-042200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ118-042200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ159-042200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-042200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-042200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-042200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ093-042200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-042200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-042200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-042200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ101-042200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ100-042200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ115-042200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-042200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ117-042200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-042200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ132-042200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ130-042200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-042200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-042200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-042200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-042200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-042200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ143-042200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-042200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-042200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-042200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-042200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ146-042200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

317 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.