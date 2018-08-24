TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

_____

239 FPUS54 KFWD 240800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

TXZ119-242115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-242115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-242115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-242115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-242115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-242115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-242115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-242115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-242115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-242115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-242115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-242115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-242115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-242115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-242115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-242115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-242115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-242115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-242115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-242115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-242115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-242115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-242115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-242115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-242115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-242115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-242115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-242115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-242115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-242115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ160-242115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ174-242115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-242115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-242115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ147-242115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ148-242115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ135-242115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ122-242115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ121-242115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-242115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-242115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-242115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-242115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-242115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-242115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ094-242115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

