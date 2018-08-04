TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018
330 FPUS54 KFWD 040810
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
TXZ119-042130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-042130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-042130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-042130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-042130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-042130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-042130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-042130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ091-042130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-042130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-042130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-042130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-042130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ116-042130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ117-042130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ131-042130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-042130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-042130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-042130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-042130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ142-042130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ156-042130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-042130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-042130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-042130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-042130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ134-042130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ145-042130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-042130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-042130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-042130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-042130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-042130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-042130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ147-042130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-042130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ135-042130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ122-042130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ121-042130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-042130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ105-042130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-042130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ107-042130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ106-042130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ095-042130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny.