TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

330 FPUS54 KFWD 040810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

TXZ119-042130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-042130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-042130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-042130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-042130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-042130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ093-042130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-042130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ091-042130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ102-042130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-042130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ100-042130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-042130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-042130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ117-042130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ131-042130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-042130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-042130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ129-042130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-042130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ142-042130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ156-042130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-042130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-042130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ144-042130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-042130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ134-042130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ145-042130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-042130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-042130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-042130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-042130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-042130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-042130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ147-042130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-042130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ135-042130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ122-042130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ121-042130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-042130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ105-042130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-042130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ107-042130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-042130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ095-042130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny.