TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

TXZ119-012130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-012130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ159-012130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-012130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-012130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-012130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ093-012130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ092-012130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ091-012130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-012130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ101-012130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-012130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-012130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-012130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-012130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-012130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ132-012130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ130-012130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-012130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-012130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-012130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-012130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-012130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-012130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-012130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ133-012130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ134-012130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-012130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-012130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-012130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ160-012130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ174-012130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-012130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ162-012130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ147-012130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-012130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ135-012130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ122-012130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-012130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ120-012130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ105-012130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-012130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ107-012130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ106-012130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ095-012130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ094-012130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

