TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

783 FPUS54 KFWD 040415

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

TXZ119-040915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Temperatures steady in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-040915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-040915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-040915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-040915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-040915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-040915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-040915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-040915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-040915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-040915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-040915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-040915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-040915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-040915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-040915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-040915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-040915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-040915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-040915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-040915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-040915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures falling to around

90 in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-040915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 90s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-040915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 90s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-040915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-040915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-040915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-040915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-040915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-040915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-040915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-040915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-040915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening...then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-040915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-040915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1115 PM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming