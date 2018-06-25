TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:18 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
859 FPUS54 KFWD 250811
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
TXZ119-252130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ118-252130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ159-252130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ158-252130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-252130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-252130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ093-252130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-252130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-252130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ102-252130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ101-252130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ100-252130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ115-252130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-252130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-252130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ131-252130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ132-252130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-252130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-252130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-252130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-252130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-252130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-252130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-252130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-252130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-252130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds around 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ134-252130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ145-252130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-252130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-252130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-252130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-252130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-252130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-252130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-252130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-252130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-252130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ122-252130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ121-252130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot,
humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ120-252130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ105-252130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ123-252130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ107-252130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with an isolated shower or
thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-252130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-252130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ094-252130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
311 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10