TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

216 FPUS54 KFWD 222026

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

TXZ119-230930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-230930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-230930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-230930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-230930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-230930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-230930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-230930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-230930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-230930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-230930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-230930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-230930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-230930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-230930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-230930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-230930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-230930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-230930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-230930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-230930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-230930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-230930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-230930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-230930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-230930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-230930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-230930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-230930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-230930-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-230930-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-230930-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-230930-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-230930-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-230930-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-230930-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-230930-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-230930-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-230930-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-230930-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-230930-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-230930-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-230930-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-230930-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

326 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...th