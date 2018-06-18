TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:32 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
699 FPUS54 KFWD 181326
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
TXZ119-182115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-182115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning...then
a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-182115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-182115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-182115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning...then
a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-182115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-182115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-182115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-182115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-182115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-182115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-182115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-182115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-182115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-182115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-182115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-182115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-182115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning...then
a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-182115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning...then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-182115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-182115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-182115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-182115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-182115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-182115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-182115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-182115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-182115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-182115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-182115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
826 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall
possible this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight
chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered
showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.