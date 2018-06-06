TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:36 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
_____
679 FPUS54 KFWD 062022 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
TXZ119-070915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-070915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-070915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-070915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-070915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-070915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-070915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-070915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-070915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Sunny. then becoming partly cloudy this evening...then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-070915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-070915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-070915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this evening...then decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-070915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-070915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this evening...then decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-070915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-070915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-070915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-070915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-070915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-070915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-070915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-070915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-070915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-070915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-070915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-070915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-070915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-070915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-070915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-070915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-070915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-070915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-070915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-070915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-070915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-070915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-070915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-070915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-070915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-070915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-070915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-070915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-070915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
322 PM CDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South