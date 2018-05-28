TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:20 pm, Monday, May 28, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
TXZ119-290915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-290915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-290915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ158-290915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ104-290915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ103-290915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-290915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-290915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-290915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-290915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-290915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ100-290915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-290915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-290915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-290915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-290915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-290915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-290915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ129-290915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ141-290915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ142-290915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ156-290915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ157-290915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ143-290915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ144-290915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ133-290915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-290915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-290915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-290915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ161-290915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ160-290915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ174-290915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ175-290915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ162-290915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-290915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-290915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-290915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-290915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-290915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ120-290915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ105-290915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ123-290915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph this
evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ107-290915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ106-290915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ095-290915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ094-290915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
