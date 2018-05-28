TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

012 FPUS54 KFWD 282015

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

TXZ119-290915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-290915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-290915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-290915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-290915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-290915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-290915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-290915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-290915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-290915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-290915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-290915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-290915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-290915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-290915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-290915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-290915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-290915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-290915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-290915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-290915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-290915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-290915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-290915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-290915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-290915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-290915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-290915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-290915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-290915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-290915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-290915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-290915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-290915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-290915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-290915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-290915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-290915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-290915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-290915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-290915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-290915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph this

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-290915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-290915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-290915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ094-290915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

315 PM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

