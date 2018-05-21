TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:52 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
_____
104 FPUS54 KFWD 210446 AAC
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
TXZ119-210930-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-210930-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-210930-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-210930-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-210930-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-210930-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-210930-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-210930-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-210930-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-210930-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-210930-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-210930-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-210930-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-210930-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-210930-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-210930-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-210930-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-210930-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-210930-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-210930-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-210930-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-210930-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-210930-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-210930-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-210930-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-210930-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-210930-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-210930-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-210930-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-210930-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-210930-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-210930-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-210930-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-210930-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-210930-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-210930-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph late this evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-210930-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-210930-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-210930-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-210930-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-210930-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1146 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percen