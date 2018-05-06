TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

TXZ119-060915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ118-060915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ159-060915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ158-060915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ104-060915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ103-060915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ093-060915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-060915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-060915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-060915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-060915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ100-060915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-060915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-060915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ117-060915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ131-060915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ132-060915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ130-060915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ129-060915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ141-060915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-060915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156-060915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ157-060915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ143-060915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ144-060915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ133-060915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ134-060915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-060915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ146-060915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ161-060915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ160-060915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ174-060915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ175-060915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ162-060915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-060915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ148-060915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ135-060915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ122-060915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-060915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ120-060915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ105-060915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ123-060915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ107-060915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ106-060915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ095-060915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ094-060915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

956 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

