TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

TXZ119-101015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ118-101015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ159-101015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ158-101015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ104-101015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ103-101015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ093-101015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ092-101015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-101015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ102-101015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ101-101015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ100-101015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ115-101015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ116-101015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ117-101015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ131-101015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ132-101015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ130-101015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ129-101015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-101015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ142-101015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-101015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ157-101015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ143-101015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-101015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ133-101015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ134-101015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-101015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ146-101015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ161-101015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ160-101015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ174-101015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ175-101015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ162-101015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ147-101015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ148-101015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ135-101015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ122-101015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ121-101015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-101015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ105-101015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ123-101015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ107-101015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-101015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-101015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

401 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mos