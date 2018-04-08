TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

538 FPUS54 KFWD 082043

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

TXZ119-090915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-090915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-090915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-090915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-090915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ103-090915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-090915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-090915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ091-090915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-090915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-090915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-090915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-090915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-090915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-090915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-090915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-090915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-090915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-090915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-090915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-090915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-090915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-090915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-090915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-090915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-090915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-090915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-090915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-090915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-090915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-090915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-090915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around

50. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-090915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-090915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-090915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-090915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-090915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-090915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-090915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-090915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ105-090915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-090915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-090915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-090915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-090915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-090915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

343 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast