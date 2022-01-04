TX Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and cooler;59;28;S;8;38%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and cooler;57;26;S;7;33%;0%;3 Alice;Sunny and very warm;82;51;S;6;59%;5%;4 Alpine;Mostly sunny, mild;70;44;WSW;11;14%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;12;SE;13;37%;2%;3 Angleton;Sunshine and warmer;76;55;SW;7;70%;16%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny;61;40;N;9;41%;2%;3 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;72;41;N;1;52%;2%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;W;5;57%;0%;3 Bay;Sunshine and warm;74;55;SSW;8;76%;13%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny, milder;73;58;S;7;75%;22%;3 Beeville;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;S;6;67%;6%;4 Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;52;13;ESE;9;29%;2%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny;56;23;NE;9;51%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;62;30;ENE;7;32%;1%;3 Brenham;Sunny and mild;71;46;WNW;6;60%;10%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;55;27;N;7;55%;1%;3 Brownsville;Sunshine and warm;82;65;SSE;10;66%;17%;4 Brownwood;Brilliant sunshine;64;28;ENE;7;32%;1%;3 Burnet;Sunny and mild;67;38;NE;6;38%;2%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;48;6;ENE;7;38%;2%;3 Castroville;Sunny and warmer;76;44;NNW;6;50%;0%;4 Childress;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;17;ESE;9;40%;1%;3 Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;N;9;44%;2%;3 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;WSW;6;66%;11%;3 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;64;34;ENE;8;32%;2%;3 Conroe;Sunshine and warmer;71;48;SSW;7;66%;9%;3 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, warm;78;54;SSW;10;70%;7%;4 Corsicana;Plenty of sun;60;41;NNW;6;59%;2%;3 Cotulla;Sunny and warmer;81;44;WSW;3;45%;0%;4 Dalhart;Cooler;49;8;WNW;13;43%;1%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;58;34;N;8;63%;3%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;60;34;NW;9;60%;2%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;58;33;NNW;11;59%;2%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny;58;32;NNE;9;34%;1%;3 Del Rio;Sunny and mild;78;43;NW;5;35%;2%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and mild;76;39;NNW;6;36%;2%;4 Denton;Partly sunny;59;36;N;11;39%;1%;3 Dryden;Sunny and warm;75;37;NNW;7;23%;2%;4 Dumas;Cooler;48;7;E;11;48%;1%;3 Edinburg;Sunny and warm;79;62;SSE;8;67%;11%;4 El Paso;Partly sunny;61;32;W;7;30%;0%;3 Ellington;Mostly sunny, milder;76;57;SSW;8;70%;15%;3 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;77;50;SSE;6;67%;7%;4 Fort Hood;Plenty of sun;67;37;NW;5;43%;2%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;61;37;NNE;9;36%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;58;31;N;11;61%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;60;33;NNW;9;56%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine;60;33;NW;8;63%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Sunny and milder;69;35;NNE;5;37%;1%;3 Gainesville;Sun and some clouds;56;31;NNE;11;46%;2%;3 Galveston;Mostly sunny;74;61;SW;8;71%;25%;4 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;N;6;41%;2%;3 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;N;6;43%;2%;3 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;NNW;6;57%;11%;3 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;58;41;NE;5;74%;19%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny;59;24;NE;8;36%;1%;3 Granbury;Plenty of sun;60;31;NNE;8;50%;1%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;61;40;N;8;42%;2%;3 Greenville;Partly sunny;60;37;NNE;9;45%;3%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;56;37;W;22;32%;0%;3 Hamilton;Sunshine;63;34;N;7;37%;2%;3 Harlingen;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;S;11;69%;13%;4 Hearne;Sunny and mild;66;40;NNW;6;58%;13%;3 Hebbronville;Sunny and warmer;79;50;SSE;5;57%;7%;4 Henderson;Mostly sunny;62;41;ENE;5;72%;18%;3 Hereford;Cooler;53;13;WNW;12;40%;1%;3 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;NNW;7;50%;2%;3 Hondo;Sunny and nice;75;40;NNW;4;45%;0%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny, mild;72;54;S;7;69%;12%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, mild;76;55;SSW;8;65%;14%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;56;SSW;8;70%;13%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mild with sunshine;76;54;SSW;3;73%;13%;3 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;75;56;SSW;6;71%;15%;3 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, mild;73;49;SSW;6;70%;9%;3 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;76;55;SSW;7;66%;11%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and warmer;75;52;SSW;6;67%;11%;3 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, milder;72;49;W;7;58%;11%;3 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, warm;77;60;SSW;9;73%;10%;4 Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;61;43;W;5;69%;16%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny, warmer;68;53;SSE;6;73%;27%;3 Junction;Sunny and mild;72;30;WSW;5;32%;2%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and mild;72;42;NW;4;52%;0%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and milder;74;34;NNE;5;38%;1%;4 Killeen;Plenty of sun;67;37;NW;5;43%;2%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;NW;6;45%;2%;3 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;83;56;S;8;61%;6%;4 La Grange;Sunny and mild;69;47;NNE;6;57%;9%;3 Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;NW;3;48%;2%;3 Lancaster;Sunshine;58;40;N;7;51%;2%;3 Laredo;Sunny and warmer;82;45;SE;5;57%;0%;4 Llano;Plenty of sun;71;29;NNE;6;37%;2%;3 Longview;Mostly sunny;61;42;NE;5;72%;18%;3 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;22;S;9;31%;1%;3 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;45;SSW;5;74%;15%;3 Mcallen;Sunny and warm;80;61;SSE;7;67%;11%;4 Mcgregor;Plenty of sun;63;37;NW;6;55%;2%;3 Mckinney;Partly sunny;57;34;NNE;10;63%;2%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNE;7;48%;3%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny;62;36;WSW;6;25%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;62;36;WSW;6;25%;0%;3 Midlothian;Sunshine;59;35;NW;6;70%;2%;3 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;NE;4;59%;18%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;59;29;NNE;9;49%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sun and some clouds;60;44;NE;7;52%;17%;3 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, milder;67;44;WSW;6;66%;16%;3 New Braunfels;Sunny and milder;74;46;NNW;7;46%;1%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny;64;34;SSW;6;23%;0%;3 Orange;Warmer with some sun;74;62;SSE;6;67%;31%;3 Palacios;Sunshine, pleasant;74;56;SSW;9;79%;10%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;WNW;5;65%;15%;3 Pampa;Partly sunny, cooler;50;11;ESE;12;29%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;48;10;SE;9;41%;2%;3 Paris;Partial sunshine;57;38;NE;9;50%;14%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny;65;36;WSW;7;30%;0%;3 Perryton;Cooler;47;3;ENE;10;45%;2%;3 Plainview;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;11;S;10;42%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Sunny and warm;76;46;SE;4;49%;1%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, mild;72;65;S;8;74%;10%;4 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, warm;79;68;S;10;66%;18%;4 Port Lavaca;Warm with sunshine;75;59;S;8;67%;8%;4 Randolph AFB;Sunny and mild;72;43;WNW;5;56%;1%;4 Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;S;8;65%;6%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny, warm;74;60;S;7;72%;10%;4 Rocksprings;Sunny and warm;71;41;E;6;33%;2%;4 San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;66;33;SW;5;29%;2%;3 San Antonio;Sunny and mild;74;45;NNW;5;48%;0%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and warm;75;43;NW;4;52%;2%;4 San Marcos;Sunny and nice;71;45;N;7;48%;2%;3 Seminole;Mostly sunny;60;32;SW;7;26%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partial sunshine;55;32;NNE;10;60%;2%;3 Snyder;Sunny and cooler;56;26;SSE;9;31%;0%;3 Sonora;Sunny and mild;69;35;E;7;33%;2%;3 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;59;30;WSW;7;48%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;58;41;NE;8;63%;18%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and cooler;59;30;SSE;9;30%;0%;3 Temple;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;NNW;7;53%;2%;3 Terrell;Mostly sunny;58;40;NNE;7;51%;3%;3 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;NE;5;65%;19%;3 Uvalde;Sunny and warmer;76;42;W;4;50%;0%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;22;ENE;9;31%;1%;3 Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;76;53;SSW;9;73%;5%;4 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;NW;6;54%;2%;3 Weslaco;Sunny and delightful;80;61;SSE;8;65%;12%;4 Wharton;Lots of sun, mild;73;52;S;8;76%;10%;4 Wichita Falls;Lots of sun, cooler;52;22;NE;9;48%;1%;3 Wink;Mostly sunny;63;31;WSW;5;28%;0%;3 Zapata;Sunny and very warm;81;46;SE;4;61%;4%;4