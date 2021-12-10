Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;33;SSE;8;28%;1%;3

Abilene Dyess;Lots of sun, cooler;56;31;S;7;24%;1%;3

Alice;Cooler;71;42;NNE;17;38%;43%;1

Alpine;Sunny and cooler;57;35;SSW;7;41%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny and cooler;51;34;SSW;10;29%;0%;3

Angleton;Cooler;69;42;NNE;14;53%;58%;1

Arlington;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;35;ESE;9;28%;4%;3

Austin;Partly sunny, cooler;60;36;NNE;10;28%;6%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;62;32;NNE;16;31%;7%;3

Bay;Cooler;66;41;NNE;14;53%;58%;1

Beaumont;Not as warm;70;42;NNE;12;52%;66%;1

Beeville;Cooler;67;42;NNE;13;38%;22%;1

Borger;Sunny and cooler;52;38;SSW;7;22%;0%;3

Bowie;Sunny and cooler;53;28;SE;7;36%;1%;3

Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;55;32;SSE;5;30%;1%;3

Brenham;Cooler;61;37;NNE;13;36%;27%;1

Bridgeport;Sunny and cooler;54;28;SSE;6;37%;1%;3

Brownsville;Not as warm;79;52;N;12;64%;60%;1

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;21;SE;8;28%;5%;3

Burnet;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;29;ENE;10;26%;6%;3

Canadian;Sunny and cooler;55;25;S;6;31%;0%;3

Castroville;Cooler with some sun;64;36;ENE;11;23%;7%;3

Childress;Sunny and cooler;54;34;S;6;23%;0%;3

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;33;ESE;10;31%;4%;3

College Station;Winds subsiding;61;38;N;16;36%;8%;1

Comanche;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;30;SE;9;28%;5%;3

Conroe;Cooler;64;39;NNE;11;39%;17%;1

Corpus Christi;A morning t-storm;70;43;NNE;19;50%;57%;1

Corsicana;Cooler;57;31;NE;11;31%;7%;3

Cotulla;Cooler;72;41;E;14;23%;5%;3

Dalhart;Cooler;50;24;SSW;12;24%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny and cooler;55;35;ESE;10;35%;4%;3

Dallas Redbird;Cooler;56;34;SE;13;34%;4%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler;56;35;SSE;12;33%;3%;3

Decatur;Sunny and cooler;53;31;SSE;6;32%;2%;3

Del Rio;Cooler;70;40;ESE;11;19%;2%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;67;37;ESE;12;21%;2%;4

Denton;Sunshine and cooler;54;31;SE;8;32%;2%;3

Dryden;Sunshine and cooler;62;33;ESE;9;16%;2%;3

Dumas;Sunny and cooler;47;30;SSW;9;31%;0%;3

Edinburg;Cooler;72;50;N;11;48%;61%;1

El Paso;Abundant sunshine;57;30;NE;5;39%;0%;3

Ellington;Cooler;65;44;NNE;15;52%;57%;1

Falfurrias;Cooler;69;42;N;10;42%;57%;1

Fort Hood;Cooler;60;32;NE;13;31%;6%;3

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;34;SE;8;28%;3%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and cooler;56;32;S;11;34%;3%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Cooler with sunshine;58;34;SSE;10;32%;3%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler;57;28;S;11;33%;4%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;26;ENE;10;25%;5%;3

Gainesville;Sunny and cooler;53;29;SSE;7;30%;1%;3

Galveston;Not as warm;67;52;NNE;19;57%;61%;1

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;29;NE;10;29%;6%;3

Georgetown;Cooler;59;32;NE;12;28%;6%;3

Giddings;Cooler;59;36;NNE;11;33%;25%;1

Gilmer;Breezy and cooler;54;29;NNE;15;38%;13%;3

Graham;Sunny and cooler;53;27;SSE;6;26%;1%;3

Granbury;Sunny and cooler;57;29;ESE;9;29%;4%;3

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;34;ESE;9;28%;4%;3

Greenville;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;30;E;10;35%;5%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;51;37;W;18;27%;0%;3

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;29;E;10;29%;5%;3

Harlingen;Showers around;73;48;NNW;14;65%;68%;1

Hearne;Cooler;58;33;NNE;12;34%;7%;2

Hebbronville;Cooler;70;44;NNE;12;27%;28%;3

Henderson;Cooler with a shower;54;29;NNE;15;39%;81%;2

Hereford;Sunny and cooler;50;30;SW;10;31%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;32;ENE;10;30%;6%;3

Hondo;Cooler;66;33;NE;15;25%;7%;3

Houston;Not as warm;69;45;NNE;13;41%;60%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;69;46;NNE;16;43%;57%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;66;45;NNE;16;47%;60%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;69;41;NNE;11;51%;57%;1

Houston Clover;Cooler;69;43;NNE;13;48%;58%;1

Houston Hooks;Cooler;63;40;NNE;11;43%;28%;1

Houston Hull;Cooler;68;43;NNE;15;39%;57%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;67;42;N;13;40%;61%;1

Huntsville;Cooler;59;37;NNE;10;39%;27%;1

Ingleside;Showers around;68;47;NNE;17;46%;68%;1

Jacksonville;Breezy and cooler;53;35;NNE;15;38%;16%;2

Jasper;Breezy and cooler;65;35;NNE;15;48%;35%;1

Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;25;SE;10;22%;5%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Cooler;63;35;NNE;14;27%;8%;3

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;26;ENE;10;26%;5%;3

Killeen;Cooler;60;32;NE;13;31%;6%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cooler;58;30;NE;13;33%;6%;3

Kingsville Nas;Cooler;72;44;N;17;42%;59%;1

La Grange;Cooler;61;38;NNE;11;36%;9%;1

Lago Vista;Cooler;60;35;NE;12;32%;6%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;32;E;10;33%;6%;3

Laredo;Cooler with a shower;75;45;ENE;12;26%;80%;4

Llano;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;25;E;9;27%;6%;3

Longview;Breezy and cooler;55;32;NNE;15;39%;15%;3

Lubbock;Cooler with sunshine;52;29;SW;7;26%;1%;3

Lufkin;Breezy and cooler;60;33;N;14;45%;32%;1

Mcallen;Cooler;76;49;N;14;52%;60%;1

Mcgregor;Cooler;60;33;ENE;14;32%;6%;3

Mckinney;Cooler;55;29;N;11;36%;3%;3

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;31;ENE;9;33%;6%;3

Midland;Sunny and cooler;55;36;S;5;22%;1%;3

Midland Airpark;Sunny and cooler;55;36;S;5;22%;1%;3

Midlothian;Cooler;56;31;SE;11;37%;5%;3

Mineola;Breezy and cooler;56;30;NE;13;35%;12%;2

Mineral Wells;Sunny and cooler;57;28;SSE;9;31%;4%;3

Mount Pleasant;Breezy and cooler;55;29;NE;14;37%;10%;3

Nacogdoches;Breezy and cooler;54;32;NNE;15;49%;20%;2

New Braunfels;Cooler;62;36;NE;14;30%;7%;3

Odessa;Sunny and cooler;53;33;S;5;22%;1%;3

Orange;Morning showers;70;41;NNE;9;53%;100%;1

Palacios;Showers around;66;42;NNE;20;49%;63%;1

Palestine;Cooler;54;32;NE;11;37%;15%;1

Pampa;Sunny and cooler;51;34;S;8;26%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;54;32;S;8;24%;0%;3

Paris;Cooler with sunshine;53;29;E;9;40%;7%;3

Pecos;Sunny and cooler;55;23;SSE;5;38%;1%;3

Perryton;Sunny and cooler;51;27;S;9;36%;0%;3

Plainview;Sunny and cooler;50;28;SW;9;34%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Cooler but pleasant;67;38;NE;10;23%;8%;3

Port Aransas;Showers around;69;53;NNE;15;51%;67%;1

Port Isabel;A shower in the a.m.;77;57;N;14;70%;60%;1

Port Lavaca;Winds subsiding;67;45;N;16;54%;58%;1

Randolph AFB;Cooler;62;37;NNE;15;28%;8%;3

Robstown;A t-storm or two;71;43;NNE;18;46%;67%;2

Rockport;Not as warm;68;49;NNE;14;45%;60%;1

Rocksprings;Cooler;60;33;ESE;11;23%;2%;3

San Angelo;Sunny and cooler;60;30;SSE;7;23%;1%;3

San Antonio;Cooler;63;39;NE;12;27%;8%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Cooler;66;37;NE;14;26%;8%;3

San Marcos;Breezy and cooler;59;33;NE;15;30%;7%;3

Seminole;Sunny and cooler;54;29;SSW;7;24%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and cooler;54;33;SSE;9;38%;2%;3

Snyder;Lots of sun, cooler;55;28;SSW;6;27%;1%;3

Sonora;Lots of sun, cooler;60;26;SE;9;23%;2%;3

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;28;SSW;10;30%;4%;3

Sulphur Springs;Breezy and cooler;55;30;ENE;15;38%;8%;3

Sweetwater;Lots of sun, cooler;58;37;S;6;25%;1%;3

Temple;Cooler;60;30;NE;15;32%;7%;3

Terrell;Sunshine and cooler;56;29;ENE;10;33%;6%;3

Tyler;Breezy and cooler;55;32;NNE;14;35%;13%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny, cooler;64;34;E;9;22%;4%;4

Vernon;Cooler with sunshine;55;32;SSE;6;23%;0%;3

Victoria;Breezy and cooler;65;40;N;15;44%;26%;1

Waco;Cooler;59;30;ENE;14;32%;6%;3

Weslaco;Not as warm;74;51;N;10;47%;65%;1

Wharton;Breezy and cooler;66;39;NNE;14;51%;30%;1

Wichita Falls;Sunshine and cooler;55;31;S;8;31%;1%;3

Wink;Sunny and cooler;58;26;SE;5;20%;1%;3

Zapata;Not as warm;78;44;NE;11;31%;10%;4

