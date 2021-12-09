Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Becoming very windy;80;39;WNW;19;38%;7%;3

Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;79;37;WNW;19;33%;6%;3

Alice;Winds subsiding;90;65;S;15;66%;86%;3

Alpine;Cloudy and windy;68;34;NW;17;35%;25%;2

Amarillo;Windy;63;23;NNW;26;33%;2%;3

Angleton;A morning shower;82;66;SSW;17;83%;80%;1

Arlington;Some sun returning;83;45;WNW;10;46%;33%;3

Austin;Very warm and humid;83;53;SSW;7;70%;44%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy;85;54;SW;13;74%;44%;2

Bay;A morning shower;81;64;SSW;17;88%;83%;1

Beaumont;A t-storm around;80;65;S;12;83%;88%;1

Beeville;Some sun, very warm;87;62;S;10;75%;88%;3

Borger;Windy;68;25;NNW;24;26%;2%;2

Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;79;35;WNW;14;48%;13%;3

Breckenridge;Breezy in the p.m.;82;38;NW;12;31%;9%;3

Brenham;A morning shower;84;58;SSW;9;73%;89%;1

Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;79;38;WNW;11;48%;12%;3

Brownsville;Windy;86;71;S;18;77%;18%;3

Brownwood;Very warm;81;38;WNW;10;45%;10%;3

Burnet;Periods of sun;82;45;WNW;8;63%;30%;3

Canadian;Windy;68;16;NW;22;30%;3%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, humid;84;58;NW;6;68%;32%;3

Childress;Very windy;77;34;NNW;26;26%;3%;3

Cleburne;Some sun returning;83;43;W;11;52%;32%;3

College Station;Winds subsiding;84;56;SSW;15;74%;82%;1

Comanche;Clouds breaking;83;39;WNW;10;40%;11%;3

Conroe;A t-storm around;83;61;SSW;10;74%;96%;1

Corpus Christi;Winds subsiding;86;64;S;20;76%;63%;3

Corsicana;Warm, an a.m. shower;82;47;WSW;13;64%;66%;1

Cotulla;Very warm;89;62;S;7;60%;9%;4

Dalhart;Very windy;58;16;N;29;30%;3%;3

Dallas Love;Clouds breaking;81;44;WSW;12;63%;22%;2

Dallas Redbird;Breezy;81;45;WSW;14;64%;21%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy;82;44;W;16;58%;18%;3

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;80;37;NW;10;39%;13%;2

Del Rio;Very warm;86;57;N;4;54%;3%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny intervals;84;55;N;5;61%;3%;4

Denton;Mainly cloudy;82;40;NW;12;45%;15%;2

Dryden;Remaining very warm;82;47;NW;12;35%;5%;3

Dumas;Very windy;62;17;NNW;26;37%;2%;3

Edinburg;Breezy, warm, humid;88;70;SSE;14;70%;26%;4

El Paso;Winds subsiding;60;33;WNW;16;48%;3%;1

Ellington;A morning shower;83;64;SSW;17;86%;87%;1

Falfurrias;Very warm and humid;85;66;SSE;11;70%;63%;4

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;83;46;W;12;72%;17%;3

Fort Worth;Very warm;84;44;WNW;11;40%;14%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy;82;42;W;15;57%;14%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy;83;45;W;14;56%;14%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy;83;44;W;14;60%;17%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;80;47;NW;9;60%;10%;3

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;78;39;NW;11;43%;13%;2

Galveston;Winds subsiding;80;66;SSW;17;86%;86%;1

Gatesville;More clouds than sun;83;43;W;9;54%;14%;3

Georgetown;Very warm and humid;81;49;WNW;10;73%;34%;2

Giddings;A morning shower;82;58;WSW;8;73%;82%;1

Gilmer;A t-storm around;79;46;SW;10;82%;85%;1

Graham;Mainly cloudy;80;33;NW;10;35%;11%;3

Granbury;Clouds breaking;83;41;WNW;10;45%;13%;3

Grand Prairie;Clouds breaking;83;45;WNW;11;47%;19%;3

Greenville;Warm, an a.m. shower;79;44;W;13;58%;49%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;56;30;W;40;57%;0%;1

Hamilton;Clouds breaking;82;39;W;10;48%;12%;3

Harlingen;Windy;88;68;S;22;72%;24%;4

Hearne;Warm, an a.m. shower;82;54;WSW;9;71%;91%;1

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun, warm;86;66;SSE;9;67%;27%;4

Henderson;A t-storm around;80;51;SW;9;77%;96%;1

Hereford;Very windy;63;18;NNW;24;33%;2%;3

Hillsboro;A morning shower;83;44;WSW;11;55%;48%;2

Hondo;Partly sunny;83;55;E;7;71%;31%;4

Houston;A t-storm around;83;64;SSW;11;76%;91%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;85;63;SSW;18;80%;88%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;82;63;SSW;18;84%;91%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning shower;84;64;SSW;13;84%;84%;1

Houston Clover;Winds subsiding;83;65;SSW;15;83%;89%;1

Houston Hooks;Breezy;84;58;SSW;14;79%;82%;1

Houston Hull;A morning shower;85;65;SSW;17;76%;91%;1

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;84;63;SSW;15;78%;91%;1

Huntsville;A t-storm around;83;58;SW;9;75%;96%;1

Ingleside;Windy, warm, humid;83;67;S;17;82%;62%;2

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;78;51;SW;10;78%;85%;1

Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;61;SSW;9;87%;98%;1

Junction;Partly sunny;85;42;WNW;10;47%;9%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Very warm and humid;84;57;E;7;72%;33%;3

Kerrville;Partly sunny;82;47;NW;8;62%;9%;3

Killeen;Partly sunny;83;46;W;12;72%;17%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;83;47;W;13;72%;17%;2

Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;92;66;S;17;65%;63%;4

La Grange;A morning shower;83;57;SW;8;73%;91%;1

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;82;50;WNW;9;72%;34%;3

Lancaster;Clouds breaking;81;42;W;11;55%;35%;2

Laredo;Very warm and humid;90;66;SSE;7;61%;5%;4

Llano;Partly sunny;86;45;W;8;57%;10%;3

Longview;A t-storm around;81;50;SW;11;77%;85%;1

Lubbock;Very windy;67;28;NNW;22;34%;3%;3

Lufkin;A t-storm around;81;55;SSW;12;87%;96%;1

Mcallen;Winds subsiding;90;70;SSE;17;69%;26%;4

Mcgregor;A morning shower;84;48;W;15;68%;48%;1

Mckinney;Winds subsiding;83;40;WSW;15;62%;21%;2

Mesquite;A morning shower;80;41;W;11;57%;48%;2

Midland;Very windy;72;35;WNW;23;35%;4%;3

Midland Airpark;Very windy;72;35;WNW;23;35%;4%;3

Midlothian;Breezy;82;45;WSW;14;71%;35%;2

Mineola;A t-storm around;78;47;SW;10;79%;66%;1

Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;82;39;WNW;13;48%;14%;3

Mount Pleasant;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;46;WSW;11;77%;85%;1

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;77;50;SW;9;82%;96%;1

New Braunfels;Showers around;81;56;NW;8;76%;70%;2

Odessa;Mainly cloudy, windy;73;34;WNW;18;32%;4%;3

Orange;An afternoon shower;80;65;SSW;10;79%;85%;1

Palacios;Increasingly windy;79;65;SSW;17;89%;82%;1

Palestine;A t-storm around;79;51;SW;9;76%;87%;1

Pampa;Very windy;66;22;NNW;26;31%;2%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very windy;65;21;NNW;28;28%;3%;3

Paris;A morning shower;78;40;WNW;13;63%;66%;1

Pecos;Windy in the p.m.;71;31;WNW;14;38%;3%;2

Perryton;Windy, blowing dust;62;19;NNW;26;35%;4%;3

Plainview;Windy;63;21;NNW;22;36%;3%;3

Pleasanton;Some sun, very warm;87;60;N;6;64%;33%;3

Port Aransas;Low clouds may break;77;66;S;12;93%;62%;1

Port Isabel;Windy, warm, humid;82;71;S;19;85%;17%;3

Port Lavaca;A morning shower;82;66;S;13;85%;76%;1

Randolph AFB;Very warm and humid;83;56;SE;9;75%;34%;3

Robstown;Breezy, warm, humid;89;66;S;18;71%;71%;3

Rockport;Very warm and humid;80;66;S;11;87%;62%;3

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;82;47;N;10;53%;3%;4

San Angelo;Windy in the p.m.;81;42;WNW;15;37%;6%;3

San Antonio;Very warm and humid;82;56;NW;6;71%;33%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Very warm and humid;87;58;ESE;7;68%;33%;3

San Marcos;Very warm and humid;80;52;NW;8;74%;44%;2

Seminole;Windy, blowing dust;69;30;NNW;19;33%;6%;2

Sherman-Denison;Breezy;79;41;W;16;59%;15%;2

Snyder;Increasingly windy;74;34;NW;18;34%;5%;3

Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;82;40;NW;13;44%;6%;3

Stephenville;Some sun returning;82;39;WNW;11;52%;11%;3

Sulphur Springs;Warm, an a.m. shower;78;43;WSW;13;70%;66%;1

Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;78;37;NW;19;27%;6%;3

Temple;A morning shower;82;50;W;15;75%;62%;2

Terrell;Warm, an a.m. shower;79;45;WSW;11;65%;63%;2

Tyler;A t-storm around;80;50;SW;12;75%;85%;1

Uvalde;Partly sunny;81;56;N;4;77%;3%;4

Vernon;Increasingly windy;79;34;NNW;18;27%;5%;3

Victoria;Breezy, warm, humid;83;63;S;13;79%;85%;2

Waco;A morning shower;83;49;W;14;71%;48%;1

Weslaco;Breezy, warm, humid;87;71;SSE;15;68%;26%;4

Wharton;A morning shower;80;62;SSW;13;86%;91%;1

Wichita Falls;Increasingly windy;79;36;NW;19;35%;9%;2

Wink;Windy;70;30;WNW;21;38%;3%;2

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SE;7;64%;12%;4

_____

