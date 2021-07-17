TX Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;8;53%;21%;12 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;48%;20%;12 Alice;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;8;71%;45%;11 Alpine;Partly sunny;88;66;SE;6;45%;27%;13 Amarillo;Partly sunny;90;67;SE;9;58%;44%;12 Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;6;71%;50%;6 Arlington;A t-storm around;94;78;S;8;54%;75%;12 Austin;Partly sunny;93;76;S;3;63%;43%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;S;6;69%;55%;12 Bay;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;6;78%;49%;11 Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;S;5;72%;59%;11 Beeville;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;7;67%;45%;11 Borger;Some sun, a t-storm;95;73;SSE;8;49%;63%;12 Bowie;Partial sunshine;94;74;SSE;5;58%;64%;12 Breckenridge;A t-storm around;97;77;SSE;6;48%;76%;12 Brenham;Sun and clouds;91;78;S;5;69%;55%;11 Bridgeport;A t-storm around;95;75;SSE;5;54%;76%;12 Brownsville;A t-storm around;92;77;ESE;9;67%;55%;8 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;54%;15%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;61%;6%;12 Canadian;A thunderstorm;90;68;ESE;8;66%;78%;7 Castroville;Partial sunshine;94;77;SE;6;60%;6%;12 Childress;Periods of sun;94;71;S;5;52%;42%;9 Cleburne;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;60%;16%;12 College Station;Clouds and sun;92;77;SSE;5;69%;55%;11 Comanche;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;53%;20%;12 Conroe;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;5;72%;64%;10 Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;92;76;SE;8;74%;55%;12 Corsicana;A t-storm around;94;77;S;8;59%;64%;12 Cotulla;Partial sunshine;96;76;SE;8;60%;7%;12 Dalhart;A thunderstorm;90;64;E;10;58%;63%;12 Dallas Love;A t-storm around;96;79;SSE;7;52%;76%;11 Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;95;78;S;8;55%;76%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;96;78;S;9;52%;76%;11 Decatur;A t-storm around;96;76;S;7;49%;75%;12 Del Rio;Lots of sun, warm;99;79;SE;11;54%;5%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;11;58%;5%;12 Denton;A t-storm around;97;79;S;8;51%;76%;11 Dryden;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;11;56%;6%;12 Dumas;A thunderstorm;90;65;SSW;9;56%;63%;11 Edinburg;A t-storm around;91;75;ESE;9;65%;45%;12 El Paso;Partly sunny;95;76;ENE;7;35%;10%;12 Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;6;71%;50%;10 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;89;71;ESE;7;69%;45%;11 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;S;7;64%;8%;12 Fort Worth;A t-storm around;97;78;S;8;49%;76%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;96;78;S;9;52%;76%;12 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;98;78;S;9;51%;76%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;96;76;S;6;55%;75%;12 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSE;6;61%;5%;12 Gainesville;A t-storm around;95;75;SSE;7;58%;76%;11 Galveston;A t-storm around;90;82;SSE;8;68%;55%;12 Gatesville;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;7;59%;12%;12 Georgetown;Partial sunshine;94;76;S;7;62%;42%;12 Giddings;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;5;68%;55%;11 Gilmer;A t-storm around;92;73;S;5;64%;76%;11 Graham;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;5;52%;75%;12 Granbury;Partly sunny;98;78;SSE;7;49%;24%;12 Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;95;78;S;8;53%;76%;12 Greenville;A t-storm around;95;77;S;7;53%;76%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;86;69;E;17;47%;26%;13 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;7;54%;15%;12 Harlingen;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;10;74%;55%;12 Hearne;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;5;66%;45%;12 Hebbronville;A t-storm around;91;74;ESE;8;59%;41%;12 Henderson;A t-storm around;93;73;S;5;66%;64%;11 Hereford;Partly sunny;92;67;S;9;53%;44%;11 Hillsboro;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;8;54%;12%;12 Hondo;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;8;64%;6%;12 Houston;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;S;5;70%;52%;10 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;6;67%;52%;10 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSE;6;70%;51%;10 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;74;N;2;75%;50%;10 Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSE;5;69%;51%;11 Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SSE;3;74%;52%;12 Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSE;5;69%;50%;11 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSE;5;73%;53%;10 Huntsville;Partly sunny;94;78;S;5;64%;55%;11 Ingleside;A shower or two;90;79;SE;8;76%;69%;11 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;92;74;S;5;67%;64%;12 Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSW;3;78%;69%;11 Junction;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;53%;5%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Humid with some sun;91;75;SE;6;68%;27%;12 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;89;72;SSE;6;65%;5%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;S;7;64%;8%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;S;8;66%;9%;12 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;9;70%;55%;11 La Grange;Humid with some sun;91;77;SSE;5;72%;55%;8 Lago Vista;Partly sunny, humid;94;73;SSE;5;64%;7%;12 Lancaster;A t-storm around;95;76;S;7;56%;76%;12 Laredo;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;9;53%;7%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;61%;6%;12 Longview;A t-storm around;94;75;S;6;61%;64%;11 Lubbock;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;9;48%;70%;12 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;3;69%;54%;11 Mcallen;A t-storm around;93;76;SE;9;66%;45%;12 Mcgregor;Partial sunshine;95;75;S;7;66%;9%;11 Mckinney;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;8;56%;76%;11 Mesquite;A t-storm around;94;75;S;7;56%;76%;12 Midland;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;10;50%;6%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;10;50%;6%;12 Midlothian;A t-storm around;94;74;S;5;61%;45%;12 Mineola;A t-storm around;95;75;S;5;62%;76%;11 Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;95;74;S;6;56%;76%;12 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;93;73;S;5;61%;76%;11 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSW;5;68%;50%;10 New Braunfels;Partly sunny, humid;91;76;SSE;8;66%;27%;12 Odessa;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;10;45%;6%;12 Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;S;5;69%;59%;11 Palacios;A t-storm around;89;78;SSE;8;75%;55%;11 Palestine;Partly sunny;92;75;S;5;62%;44%;12 Pampa;A thunderstorm;93;71;SSE;9;49%;63%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A thunderstorm;90;67;SE;7;57%;64%;9 Paris;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;6;57%;76%;11 Pecos;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;9;40%;5%;12 Perryton;A thunderstorm;87;66;ESE;10;59%;78%;7 Plainview;Partly sunny;89;66;SSE;7;65%;44%;10 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;6;63%;27%;12 Port Aransas;A shower or two;87;82;SE;8;77%;66%;11 Port Isabel;A morning shower;88;78;SE;9;73%;55%;8 Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SE;8;70%;56%;11 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;SSE;6;71%;27%;12 Robstown;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;7;74%;55%;11 Rockport;A shower or two;89;81;SE;8;71%;68%;12 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;91;72;SE;9;57%;5%;12 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;95;74;NE;8;53%;7%;12 San Antonio;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;7;63%;27%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;6;71%;27%;12 San Marcos;Humid with some sun;92;75;SSE;8;66%;55%;12 Seminole;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;43%;9%;12 Sherman-Denison;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;7;58%;76%;11 Snyder;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;8;49%;31%;12 Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;9;48%;5%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;5;54%;23%;12 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;95;76;S;7;55%;76%;11 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;8;45%;33%;12 Temple;Humid with some sun;93;74;SSE;8;69%;8%;12 Terrell;A t-storm around;93;75;S;8;62%;76%;12 Tyler;A t-storm around;95;76;S;7;61%;64%;12 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;94;72;ESE;8;63%;6%;12 Vernon;Partial sunshine;98;75;S;8;43%;67%;11 Victoria;A t-storm around;89;76;SE;7;75%;47%;9 Waco;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;8;62%;10%;12 Weslaco;A t-storm around;92;76;ESE;8;62%;45%;12 Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;SSE;6;76%;49%;11 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;95;74;ENE;7;55%;66%;11 Wink;Partly sunny;96;74;SE;13;48%;5%;12 Zapata;Clouds and sun;98;78;ESE;7;53%;28%;12