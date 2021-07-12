Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;11;55%;6%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;11;50%;6%;12

Alice;A strong t-storm;88;73;SE;8;78%;63%;7

Alpine;Mostly sunny;85;64;SE;7;42%;25%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;91;69;S;16;43%;6%;12

Angleton;A thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;7;70%;71%;8

Arlington;Partly sunny;92;76;S;9;54%;7%;12

Austin;Partly sunny;92;74;S;4;64%;32%;12

Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;8;71%;57%;12

Bay;A thunderstorm;89;74;SE;7;75%;71%;8

Beaumont;A thunderstorm;92;76;SE;6;66%;71%;11

Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;ESE;8;74%;61%;8

Borger;Seasonably hot;97;75;S;14;36%;7%;12

Bowie;A t-storm around;92;72;SSE;7;61%;41%;10

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;7;48%;5%;12

Brenham;A t-storm around;91;76;SSE;6;66%;52%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;93;73;S;6;56%;3%;12

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;89;78;ESE;8;72%;65%;11

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;91;69;SSE;8;58%;11%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;7;61%;44%;12

Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;91;69;S;14;50%;6%;12

Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;7;64%;62%;11

Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;95;71;S;11;48%;4%;12

Cleburne;Humid;92;74;SSE;9;61%;7%;12

College Station;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;7;68%;51%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;8;54%;8%;12

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;5;69%;63%;11

Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;SE;8;79%;54%;8

Corsicana;Clouds and sunshine;92;75;SSE;8;60%;13%;12

Cotulla;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;9;67%;45%;9

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;66;S;17;48%;10%;12

Dallas Love;Clouds and sun;94;77;SSE;8;57%;8%;12

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;9;58%;9%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;94;77;S;10;57%;7%;12

Decatur;Partly sunny;93;74;S;8;48%;3%;10

Del Rio;Clouds and sunshine;95;77;SE;12;59%;44%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;92;74;SE;12;64%;44%;12

Denton;Partly sunny;94;78;S;9;51%;27%;10

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;SE;13;55%;9%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;68;S;15;42%;7%;12

Edinburg;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;8;72%;65%;9

El Paso;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;8;34%;1%;12

Ellington;A thunderstorm;90;77;SSE;7;69%;71%;8

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;87;70;ESE;7;76%;49%;9

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;90;72;S;8;65%;29%;12

Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;9;50%;5%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;94;76;S;10;57%;27%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;95;76;S;9;57%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;59%;7%;12

Fredericksburg;Some sun, pleasant;87;70;SSE;6;63%;44%;12

Gainesville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;S;9;58%;42%;10

Galveston;A thunderstorm;89;82;SE;9;68%;71%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;7;60%;7%;12

Georgetown;Periods of sun;91;74;SSE;7;61%;29%;12

Giddings;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;6;68%;52%;11

Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;72;S;5;63%;27%;12

Graham;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;51%;3%;12

Granbury;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;SSE;8;51%;4%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;93;77;S;8;53%;7%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny;93;75;S;7;51%;10%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;84;66;E;19;49%;0%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;8;56%;8%;12

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;9;81%;65%;11

Hearne;A t-storm around;92;75;SSE;6;67%;49%;11

Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;88;73;ESE;7;69%;54%;7

Henderson;Partly sunny;91;71;S;5;64%;32%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny;91;69;S;13;41%;5%;12

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSE;8;56%;9%;12

Hondo;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;ESE;9;74%;57%;11

Houston;A thunderstorm;91;77;SE;6;68%;71%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;7;64%;71%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;7;68%;71%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;A thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;3;74%;71%;10

Houston Clover;A thunderstorm;91;77;SSE;6;69%;71%;8

Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;4;69%;63%;10

Houston Hull;A thunderstorm;91;77;SSE;6;68%;71%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A thunderstorm;91;75;SSE;6;68%;63%;11

Huntsville;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;5;60%;55%;12

Ingleside;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SE;9;77%;64%;7

Jacksonville;Sun and clouds;91;73;SSE;5;65%;23%;11

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SSE;4;69%;55%;10

Junction;Clouds and sun;90;70;SSE;9;56%;36%;12

Kellyusa Airport;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;6;71%;73%;10

Kerrville;Clouds and sun;87;71;SSE;7;68%;44%;12

Killeen;Clouds and sun;90;72;S;8;65%;29%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;90;72;S;9;68%;29%;12

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;9;75%;55%;8

La Grange;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;5;71%;52%;9

Lago Vista;Humid;91;71;SSE;6;67%;31%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny;93;74;S;8;55%;9%;12

Laredo;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;ESE;9;62%;48%;12

Llano;Partly sunny;91;69;SE;7;65%;33%;12

Longview;Partly sunny;93;73;S;7;61%;30%;12

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;12;45%;5%;12

Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;S;4;67%;55%;10

Mcallen;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SE;9;71%;66%;8

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;92;72;S;8;67%;7%;12

Mckinney;Periods of sun;92;75;S;9;61%;8%;12

Mesquite;Partly sunny;92;74;S;7;54%;9%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSE;12;53%;5%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSE;12;53%;5%;12

Midlothian;Humid;92;73;S;6;65%;9%;12

Mineola;Humid;93;74;S;6;61%;28%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;8;59%;6%;12

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;91;72;SSE;5;57%;41%;10

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SSE;5;64%;54%;10

New Braunfels;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;SE;8;69%;63%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;12;50%;5%;12

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SE;6;63%;71%;11

Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;10;76%;71%;7

Palestine;Clouds and sun;90;73;SSE;5;59%;21%;11

Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;93;71;S;15;40%;5%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;94;69;S;13;45%;7%;12

Paris;A t-storm around;89;73;SSE;7;58%;41%;10

Pecos;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;10;39%;5%;12

Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;92;69;S;16;42%;7%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny, nice;89;66;S;12;51%;6%;12

Pleasanton;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;6;71%;67%;9

Port Aransas;A t-storm around;85;81;SE;8;75%;64%;7

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;85;79;ESE;9;76%;65%;11

Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;89;79;SE;9;70%;71%;7

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;7;76%;61%;10

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;7;79%;52%;8

Rockport;A t-storm around;87;79;SE;8;71%;64%;7

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;SE;10;61%;44%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;10;55%;14%;12

San Antonio;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;7;71%;69%;10

San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;6;81%;69%;11

San Marcos;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;8;69%;67%;11

Seminole;Sunny;89;67;SSE;9;46%;5%;12

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm around;93;74;SSE;8;62%;41%;10

Snyder;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;10;56%;4%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSE;10;52%;36%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;7;57%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun;92;75;SSE;7;51%;27%;12

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;10;51%;5%;12

Temple;Humid;90;72;S;9;71%;28%;12

Terrell;Humid;91;74;S;8;58%;9%;12

Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SSE;7;57%;29%;12

Uvalde;Clouds and sunshine;88;71;ESE;8;71%;44%;10

Vernon;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;10;43%;4%;12

Victoria;Humid with a t-storm;89;77;ESE;8;75%;64%;6

Waco;Partly sunny;92;74;S;9;64%;7%;12

Weslaco;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;ESE;8;68%;65%;10

Wharton;A thunderstorm;89;73;SE;6;73%;71%;9

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;57%;4%;12

Wink;Sunny and breezy;94;70;SE;14;50%;5%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sunshine;96;79;ESE;7;57%;32%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather