TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;6;67%;52%;11 Abilene Dyess;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;SE;6;61%;52%;10 Alice;Partly sunny;93;75;SE;11;71%;17%;11 Alpine;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;SE;6;54%;52%;13 Amarillo;A t-storm around;89;70;S;11;51%;49%;12 Angleton;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;7;70%;49%;10 Arlington;A thunderstorm;89;75;S;7;65%;77%;9 Austin;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;5;65%;30%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;92;74;SSE;9;71%;30%;12 Bay;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;7;75%;48%;10 Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;6;65%;63%;10 Beeville;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;9;66%;21%;11 Borger;A t-storm around;94;75;S;9;43%;50%;12 Bowie;Partly sunny;90;71;SSE;3;63%;20%;12 Breckenridge;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSE;5;56%;53%;12 Brenham;Variable clouds;91;75;SSE;6;67%;33%;6 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;91;72;SSW;3;60%;55%;12 Brownsville;Sun and some clouds;91;77;ESE;10;68%;63%;12 Brownwood;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;SSE;7;62%;52%;10 Burnet;Nice with some sun;90;72;SSE;6;61%;30%;12 Canadian;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;9;60%;19%;12 Castroville;Nice with some sun;93;77;SE;7;59%;27%;12 Childress;Partly sunny, nice;92;71;SSE;8;50%;9%;12 Cleburne;A thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;7;71%;57%;8 College Station;More clouds than sun;88;74;SSE;7;73%;36%;7 Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SSE;6;62%;53%;10 Conroe;Cloudy;91;73;SSE;6;68%;39%;4 Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;91;76;SE;10;74%;30%;12 Corsicana;A couple of t-storms;89;75;SSE;8;62%;68%;7 Cotulla;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;10;61%;27%;12 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;91;64;SSE;12;53%;26%;12 Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;4;69%;77%;11 Dallas Redbird;A thunderstorm;89;74;S;6;70%;78%;9 Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;SSW;6;61%;71%;11 Decatur;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;54%;34%;12 Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SE;12;59%;44%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid;94;73;SE;12;63%;6%;12 Denton;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;7;52%;45%;12 Dryden;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;11;55%;27%;11 Dumas;A t-storm around;90;67;S;10;52%;50%;12 Edinburg;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;11;62%;16%;12 El Paso;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;7;40%;14%;12 Ellington;A t-storm around;90;76;S;7;70%;49%;10 Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;90;71;SE;8;69%;20%;11 Fort Hood;Humid with a t-storm;87;73;S;6;76%;57%;11 Fort Worth;A thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;7;58%;76%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;89;75;S;6;62%;64%;12 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;6;64%;71%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;A thunderstorm;90;73;S;4;70%;76%;9 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;87;69;SSE;7;58%;27%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;91;73;SSE;6;56%;42%;12 Galveston;A t-storm around;89;82;SSE;10;68%;50%;10 Gatesville;A couple of t-storms;89;73;SSE;7;66%;65%;5 Georgetown;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;7;63%;31%;11 Giddings;Partial sunshine;90;74;S;6;68%;33%;9 Gilmer;A thunderstorm;89;69;S;5;72%;65%;6 Graham;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;6;58%;30%;12 Granbury;A thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;6;60%;55%;7 Grand Prairie;A thunderstorm;89;76;S;6;60%;76%;9 Greenville;A t-storm in spots;91;72;S;5;55%;71%;9 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;83;65;ENE;19;59%;3%;13 Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;7;61%;54%;8 Harlingen;Humid with some sun;92;75;SE;11;76%;39%;12 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SSE;6;74%;36%;4 Hebbronville;Some sun, less humid;92;74;ESE;10;57%;7%;12 Henderson;A couple of t-storms;89;72;SW;6;67%;70%;5 Hereford;A t-storm around;91;70;S;9;48%;47%;12 Hillsboro;A couple of t-storms;89;75;SSE;7;59%;66%;8 Hondo;Humid with some sun;91;73;SE;9;70%;7%;12 Houston;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;6;68%;48%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;92;78;S;7;65%;55%;10 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;90;77;S;7;69%;47%;9 Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;3;74%;48%;10 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;5;70%;49%;10 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;89;74;SSE;5;72%;47%;8 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;91;77;S;6;68%;47%;9 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;91;75;SSE;6;68%;48%;8 Huntsville;More clouds than sun;91;77;SSE;6;64%;39%;5 Ingleside;Humid with some sun;89;79;SE;11;77%;55%;12 Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;89;73;SSE;6;70%;65%;6 Jasper;A shower and t-storm;89;73;S;5;73%;69%;7 Junction;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;8;56%;27%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;SE;7;69%;27%;12 Kerrville;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;7;63%;27%;12 Killeen;Humid with a t-storm;87;73;S;6;76%;57%;11 Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid with a t-storm;87;73;S;6;78%;56%;11 Kingsville Nas;Humid with some sun;93;76;SE;11;71%;44%;12 La Grange;Humid with some sun;92;76;SSE;6;72%;32%;9 Lago Vista;Humid with some sun;92;72;SE;5;70%;30%;12 Lancaster;A thunderstorm;90;74;S;6;65%;77%;9 Laredo;Breezy in the a.m.;96;74;SE;14;51%;5%;12 Llano;Partly sunny;90;69;SSE;6;62%;28%;12 Longview;A couple of t-storms;92;72;SSW;6;62%;76%;5 Lubbock;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;9;54%;27%;12 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;88;73;S;6;79%;65%;5 Mcallen;Clouds and sun;93;76;SE;12;65%;42%;12 Mcgregor;A couple of t-storms;88;74;SSE;5;79%;65%;3 Mckinney;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;SSW;4;61%;64%;12 Mesquite;A thunderstorm;89;74;S;6;64%;77%;10 Midland;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;7;63%;26%;12 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;7;63%;26%;12 Midlothian;A thunderstorm;88;72;S;4;77%;77%;9 Mineola;A thunderstorm;89;71;S;5;71%;65%;7 Mineral Wells;A thunderstorm;89;72;SSE;6;69%;55%;12 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSW;5;65%;77%;11 Nacogdoches;A thunderstorm;89;73;SSW;6;69%;65%;5 New Braunfels;Partial sunshine;91;76;SSE;8;65%;9%;12 Odessa;Partly sunny;88;69;SSE;9;55%;26%;12 Orange;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SSE;6;63%;63%;10 Palacios;A t-storm around;87;77;SE;10;76%;55%;11 Palestine;A thunderstorm;89;73;SE;5;69%;66%;6 Pampa;A t-storm around;90;71;SSE;11;48%;50%;12 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;91;68;S;9;49%;50%;12 Paris;Partly sunny;90;71;SSW;5;55%;54%;12 Pecos;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;8;46%;26%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny, nice;91;69;SSE;10;47%;17%;12 Plainview;A t-storm around;85;67;S;8;61%;43%;12 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, nice;92;75;SE;7;63%;27%;12 Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;86;81;SE;9;77%;44%;12 Port Isabel;Nice with sunshine;87;78;ESE;11;74%;55%;12 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;89;79;SE;9;70%;55%;11 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;SE;8;72%;6%;12 Robstown;Sun and clouds;93;78;SE;9;74%;21%;12 Rockport;A t-storm around;88;80;SE;9;73%;55%;12 Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, nice;88;70;SE;11;56%;7%;12 San Angelo;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;6;62%;52%;12 San Antonio;Nice with some sun;93;77;SE;7;61%;27%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Humid with some sun;93;76;SE;8;72%;27%;12 San Marcos;Humid with some sun;92;75;SSE;8;64%;12%;12 Seminole;Partly sunny;87;67;SSE;6;54%;27%;12 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, nice;90;72;S;4;58%;53%;12 Snyder;Partly sunny;91;68;SSE;7;61%;26%;12 Sonora;Partly sunny;91;71;SE;10;51%;27%;11 Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;SSE;4;70%;54%;9 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;90;72;S;6;63%;72%;12 Sweetwater;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;SSE;6;59%;52%;10 Temple;Humid with a t-storm;87;73;S;7;83%;59%;11 Terrell;A thunderstorm;88;72;S;6;70%;73%;10 Tyler;A t-storm or two;91;73;S;7;64%;76%;6 Uvalde;Partial sunshine;91;70;SE;8;65%;27%;12 Vernon;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;48%;6%;12 Victoria;A t-storm around;90;76;SE;8;73%;48%;12 Waco;A couple of t-storms;88;74;SE;6;76%;65%;4 Weslaco;Clouds and sun;92;76;ESE;10;59%;43%;12 Wharton;A t-storm around;89;73;SSE;7;74%;48%;9 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;58%;8%;12 Wink;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;9;56%;26%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny;99;78;ESE;11;53%;9%;12