TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A couple of t-storms;85;71;ESE;6;79%;81%;4 Abilene Dyess;A couple of t-storms;84;70;SE;5;75%;81%;5 Alice;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;9;75%;77%;5 Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;SSE;6;60%;69%;10 Amarillo;A couple of t-storms;84;67;SE;9;70%;80%;7 Angleton;Thunderstorms;87;75;SE;6;81%;87%;4 Arlington;Clouds and sun;89;75;SSE;7;55%;44%;7 Austin;Heavy thunderstorms;87;74;ESE;2;81%;87%;4 Austin Bergstrom;A heavy thunderstorm;86;72;ESE;4;84%;83%;4 Bay;Thunderstorms;86;74;ESE;5;83%;87%;4 Beaumont;Thunderstorms;88;77;S;6;80%;83%;4 Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SE;7;74%;84%;5 Borger;A thunderstorm;89;73;SSE;7;58%;76%;6 Bowie;Humid with some sun;88;70;SSE;6;62%;44%;8 Breckenridge;A couple of t-storms;90;73;ESE;6;67%;81%;5 Brenham;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;5;78%;82%;4 Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSE;5;61%;44%;6 Brownsville;A t-storm around;90;80;SE;9;71%;64%;6 Brownwood;A couple of t-storms;85;71;SE;5;77%;82%;4 Burnet;Heavy thunderstorms;83;72;SE;5;82%;86%;4 Canadian;Humid with some sun;83;67;SSE;8;73%;44%;8 Castroville;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;6;73%;82%;4 Childress;A couple of t-storms;87;70;SE;7;72%;81%;6 Cleburne;Rather cloudy, humid;88;73;SE;7;68%;44%;5 College Station;A heavy thunderstorm;87;75;SE;5;78%;82%;4 Comanche;A couple of t-storms;84;71;SE;6;79%;81%;4 Conroe;Thunderstorms;88;74;S;5;81%;83%;3 Corpus Christi;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;8;76%;79%;4 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;88;76;SE;7;64%;44%;5 Cotulla;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;ESE;7;69%;85%;6 Dalhart;Partly sunny;86;66;SE;8;69%;44%;12 Dallas Love;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;SSW;5;58%;44%;8 Dallas Redbird;Humid;89;74;SSW;6;60%;44%;7 Dallas/Ft Worth;Humid;91;75;SSW;7;58%;44%;7 Decatur;Sun and clouds;90;73;ESE;6;53%;44%;6 Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;ESE;9;68%;79%;10 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;ESE;9;74%;81%;9 Denton;Clouds and sun;92;75;ESE;7;53%;44%;8 Dryden;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;ESE;8;69%;74%;11 Dumas;A thunderstorm;84;67;SSE;8;66%;76%;12 Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;9;69%;65%;11 El Paso;Mostly cloudy;95;74;SE;8;42%;55%;10 Ellington;Thunderstorms;87;76;SSE;7;81%;86%;4 Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;7;74%;77%;8 Fort Hood;Heavy thunderstorms;84;72;SE;5;82%;86%;4 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;7;53%;44%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Humid;91;75;S;8;59%;44%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Humid;92;76;S;7;60%;44%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Humid;89;72;S;5;66%;44%;6 Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;SE;5;78%;82%;4 Gainesville;Sun and clouds;91;71;ESE;7;56%;37%;11 Galveston;Thunderstorms;88;81;SSE;9;75%;86%;4 Gatesville;A couple of t-storms;85;72;SE;6;77%;84%;3 Georgetown;Drenching t-storms;85;74;SE;6;81%;86%;4 Giddings;A drenching t-storm;86;73;SSE;5;74%;82%;4 Gilmer;Clouds and sunshine;92;71;E;5;61%;15%;12 Graham;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;70;SE;5;64%;44%;4 Granbury;Clouds and sun;89;75;SE;6;64%;44%;6 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;7;54%;44%;7 Greenville;Partly sunny;91;72;E;6;53%;22%;12 Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;ENE;14;64%;58%;13 Hamilton;A couple of t-storms;88;72;SE;6;77%;81%;4 Harlingen;A t-storm around;91;78;SSE;12;80%;64%;7 Hearne;Heavy thunderstorms;88;75;SSE;5;80%;86%;4 Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;7;66%;80%;8 Henderson;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;5;61%;39%;12 Hereford;A couple of t-storms;88;66;SE;8;64%;80%;12 Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;87;74;SE;6;65%;55%;4 Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;E;6;84%;83%;4 Houston;Thunderstorms;87;76;S;6;82%;86%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Thunderstorms;90;78;SSE;6;76%;86%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Thunderstorms;86;76;SE;6;80%;86%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;Thunderstorms;87;74;SE;2;84%;85%;4 Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;89;76;SE;5;80%;83%;4 Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;87;75;SE;4;82%;83%;3 Houston Hull;Thunderstorms;88;77;SE;5;79%;86%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;89;75;SE;5;82%;83%;4 Huntsville;A heavy thunderstorm;93;77;SSE;5;69%;73%;4 Ingleside;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SSE;8;76%;82%;4 Jacksonville;Periods of sun;89;73;SE;4;63%;44%;8 Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;SSE;4;70%;71%;4 Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;E;4;76%;77%;4 Kellyusa Airport;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;ESE;5;80%;85%;4 Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;SE;5;85%;83%;4 Killeen;Heavy thunderstorms;84;72;SE;5;82%;86%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Drenching t-storms;84;72;SE;5;86%;86%;4 Kingsville Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;9;75%;77%;7 La Grange;A heavy thunderstorm;87;75;SSE;5;79%;82%;4 Lago Vista;Heavy thunderstorms;87;71;ESE;3;85%;86%;3 Lancaster;Sun and clouds;90;72;SE;6;58%;44%;7 Laredo;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SE;8;71%;89%;6 Llano;A couple of t-storms;84;71;SE;5;85%;86%;4 Longview;Clouds and sun;93;73;ESE;6;56%;18%;12 Lubbock;A couple of t-storms;86;71;SE;9;77%;83%;6 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;90;74;SSW;4;70%;71%;7 Mcallen;A t-storm around;94;79;SE;11;67%;64%;11 Mcgregor;A couple of t-storms;87;72;SSE;4;82%;85%;4 Mckinney;Humid with some sun;90;74;SW;6;59%;39%;11 Mesquite;Sun and clouds;91;73;SE;6;54%;44%;8 Midland;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;ESE;7;77%;78%;9 Midland Airpark;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;ESE;7;77%;78%;9 Midlothian;Humid;88;72;S;3;71%;44%;6 Mineola;Clouds and sun;91;73;ENE;4;61%;25%;12 Mineral Wells;Humid;88;72;SE;7;69%;44%;6 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;92;70;E;4;53%;9%;12 Nacogdoches;A thunderstorm;91;73;ESE;5;65%;71%;9 New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSE;7;78%;86%;4 Odessa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;70;ESE;8;68%;79%;12 Orange;A shower and t-storm;88;77;S;6;72%;76%;4 Palacios;A shower and t-storm;86;78;SE;7;83%;87%;4 Palestine;Periods of sun;88;73;SE;5;64%;44%;7 Pampa;A couple of t-storms;85;70;SSE;9;64%;80%;6 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, humid;85;66;SE;7;70%;63%;6 Paris;Mostly sunny;91;70;E;6;53%;5%;12 Pecos;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;ESE;7;60%;62%;12 Perryton;Clouds and sun;85;67;SSE;8;62%;63%;7 Plainview;A couple of t-storms;83;66;SE;7;79%;82%;6 Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SE;6;70%;84%;4 Port Aransas;A p.m. t-storm;87;82;SSE;9;74%;82%;4 Port Isabel;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;SE;10;75%;65%;7 Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;7;72%;83%;4 Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;5;87%;87%;4 Robstown;A t-storm around;90;78;SE;7;77%;77%;5 Rockport;A p.m. t-storm;88;81;SSE;7;73%;83%;4 Rocksprings;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SE;6;75%;78%;5 San Angelo;A couple of t-storms;87;70;NE;4;78%;82%;4 San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SE;6;72%;85%;4 San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;5;81%;85%;4 San Marcos;A heavy thunderstorm;87;74;SE;6;74%;85%;4 Seminole;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;SE;7;67%;61%;11 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;90;72;SW;6;55%;13%;12 Snyder;A t-storm or two;88;69;ESE;6;75%;83%;6 Sonora;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;7;65%;83%;6 Stephenville;A couple of t-storms;86;71;ESE;4;78%;82%;4 Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;93;73;ENE;6;50%;13%;12 Sweetwater;A couple of t-storms;88;71;SE;6;73%;81%;5 Temple;Heavy thunderstorms;85;72;SE;5;86%;86%;4 Terrell;Humid;89;73;ESE;6;61%;38%;11 Tyler;Partly sunny;92;73;ESE;6;58%;30%;12 Uvalde;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;ESE;6;83%;87%;5 Vernon;Clouds and sun;90;71;SE;8;54%;44%;6 Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;ESE;7;82%;83%;4 Waco;A couple of t-storms;87;73;SSE;5;78%;77%;4 Weslaco;A t-storm around;92;79;SE;10;63%;64%;8 Wharton;Thunderstorms;85;73;SE;6;82%;86%;4 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;8;62%;39%;7 Wink;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;71;ESE;8;69%;59%;12 Zapata;A t-storm around;98;80;SE;7;61%;80%;9