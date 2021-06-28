TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SE;6;82%;57%;4 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;80;69;SSE;6;76%;77%;4 Alice;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;9;78%;86%;8 Alpine;Mostly cloudy;78;65;ESE;8;62%;44%;5 Amarillo;Cloudy;76;64;SE;7;64%;70%;3 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;87;76;E;8;78%;72%;3 Arlington;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SE;7;64%;56%;3 Austin;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;3;71%;82%;4 Austin Bergstrom;A shower and t-storm;85;73;ESE;7;80%;86%;4 Bay;Couple of t-storms;85;74;E;8;81%;84%;4 Beaumont;Couple of t-storms;86;77;E;8;75%;71%;6 Beeville;A shower and t-storm;86;75;E;7;76%;84%;5 Borger;Cloudy;82;68;SE;6;53%;70%;3 Bowie;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;SE;6;85%;59%;4 Breckenridge;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SE;5;76%;67%;4 Brenham;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;6;78%;80%;4 Bridgeport;A stray thunderstorm;83;70;SE;5;80%;57%;4 Brownsville;A shower and t-storm;86;76;E;9;74%;90%;6 Brownwood;Rather cloudy;82;71;SE;6;70%;44%;4 Burnet;A shower and t-storm;83;72;SE;6;70%;84%;4 Canadian;Cloudy and humid;77;67;ESE;5;75%;55%;3 Castroville;A shower and t-storm;88;77;E;7;69%;83%;5 Childress;A shower and t-storm;80;68;ESE;6;83%;86%;3 Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;7;76%;56%;3 College Station;A shower and t-storm;86;74;ESE;8;78%;73%;3 Comanche;Cloudy;82;72;SE;6;74%;44%;4 Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;6;79%;60%;4 Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;87;75;ESE;9;79%;88%;8 Corsicana;Cloudy and humid;87;74;SE;7;69%;44%;3 Cotulla;A shower and t-storm;89;75;ESE;9;68%;81%;6 Dalhart;Cloudy;75;60;NE;8;72%;63%;4 Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;7;72%;55%;3 Dallas Redbird;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;SE;8;72%;56%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;SE;9;71%;56%;3 Decatur;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SSE;6;71%;57%;4 Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;9;69%;75%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;10;74%;68%;6 Denton;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SE;7;68%;58%;4 Dryden;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;71;SE;10;72%;66%;7 Dumas;Cloudy;76;62;SE;6;62%;63%;3 Edinburg;A shower and t-storm;86;74;ESE;9;71%;92%;6 El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;NE;8;66%;79%;3 Ellington;Couple of t-storms;85;76;ESE;10;79%;83%;4 Falfurrias;A shower and t-storm;82;71;ESE;7;77%;92%;8 Fort Hood;A shower and t-storm;83;73;SE;7;79%;71%;4 Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSE;7;64%;57%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;9;74%;65%;4 Fort Worth Nas;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;SE;9;75%;60%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;SE;6;77%;56%;3 Fredericksburg;A shower and t-storm;81;71;SSE;5;75%;84%;4 Gainesville;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;SE;7;78%;66%;4 Galveston;Couple of t-storms;87;81;ESE;11;74%;71%;4 Gatesville;Cloudy;83;73;SE;6;72%;63%;4 Georgetown;A shower and t-storm;85;74;SSE;6;70%;70%;4 Giddings;A shower and t-storm;86;72;SE;6;75%;78%;4 Gilmer;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;SSE;5;72%;40%;5 Graham;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SE;5;83%;66%;3 Granbury;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;6;66%;56%;3 Grand Prairie;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SE;7;63%;56%;3 Greenville;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;SSE;6;69%;56%;4 Guadalupe Pass;A shower and t-storm;71;60;ENE;18;85%;81%;3 Hamilton;Cloudy;86;73;SE;6;68%;70%;4 Harlingen;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;10;84%;96%;6 Hearne;A shower and t-storm;86;75;SE;5;75%;85%;4 Hebbronville;A shower and t-storm;85;73;ESE;7;68%;84%;7 Henderson;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SSE;6;69%;44%;6 Hereford;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;ESE;7;63%;71%;3 Hillsboro;Cloudy;84;73;SE;7;68%;66%;4 Hondo;A shower and t-storm;85;73;E;9;80%;84%;5 Houston;A shower and t-storm;86;77;E;6;79%;71%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;88;77;E;10;75%;78%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;85;75;E;10;80%;72%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;Couple of t-storms;85;75;N;4;84%;77%;4 Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;87;77;ESE;8;77%;72%;4 Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;85;74;E;6;82%;84%;4 Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;87;76;ESE;8;77%;72%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;86;75;E;9;82%;83%;4 Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;89;76;SE;5;73%;75%;4 Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;87;79;ESE;10;77%;94%;8 Jacksonville;Cloudy;87;73;SSE;5;70%;44%;3 Jasper;A shower and t-storm;85;72;SE;5;79%;72%;6 Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;ESE;6;72%;72%;5 Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;8;76%;83%;4 Kerrville;A shower and t-storm;83;71;SE;6;75%;83%;4 Killeen;A shower and t-storm;83;73;SE;7;79%;71%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower and t-storm;84;72;SE;7;83%;70%;4 Kingsville Nas;A shower and t-storm;88;75;ESE;9;80%;85%;7 La Grange;A shower and t-storm;88;74;ESE;6;77%;75%;4 Lago Vista;A shower and t-storm;87;72;ESE;4;77%;82%;4 Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SE;6;70%;57%;3 Laredo;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSE;10;69%;79%;7 Llano;A shower and t-storm;84;71;SE;6;77%;84%;4 Longview;Partly sunny;89;73;SSE;6;65%;44%;6 Lubbock;A shower and t-storm;78;68;ESE;8;75%;81%;3 Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;88;72;ESE;7;78%;74%;5 Mcallen;A shower and t-storm;86;74;ESE;10;76%;93%;6 Mcgregor;Cloudy;85;72;SE;6;81%;44%;3 Mckinney;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;SE;8;76%;55%;3 Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SE;6;67%;56%;4 Midland;Humid with a t-storm;79;68;ESE;8;87%;66%;4 Midland Airpark;Humid with a t-storm;79;68;ESE;8;87%;66%;4 Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;84;71;N;5;80%;56%;3 Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;73;SSE;5;71%;44%;5 Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SE;8;80%;56%;3 Mount Pleasant;Rather cloudy;90;73;SE;5;65%;40%;5 Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;87;72;SSE;6;69%;70%;6 New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;85;75;E;8;76%;85%;4 Odessa;A t-storm or two;79;69;ESE;8;75%;81%;4 Orange;A shower and t-storm;87;78;E;7;72%;72%;4 Palacios;A shower and t-storm;86;77;E;11;78%;86%;4 Palestine;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SSE;5;67%;44%;4 Pampa;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;6;55%;55%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A thick cloud cover;77;63;SE;5;76%;56%;3 Paris;Mostly cloudy;86;74;SSE;7;67%;44%;5 Pecos;Cloudy;84;70;ESE;9;62%;44%;4 Perryton;Cloudy;79;63;ESE;6;60%;63%;4 Plainview;A shower and t-storm;76;63;ESE;7;82%;81%;3 Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;87;75;E;6;69%;78%;7 Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;86;82;ESE;9;78%;95%;8 Port Isabel;A shower and t-storm;85;80;E;10;74%;90%;6 Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;89;78;E;9;75%;87%;4 Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;84;73;ESE;7;83%;83%;4 Robstown;A shower and t-storm;88;77;ESE;8;79%;88%;7 Rockport;A shower and t-storm;87;80;ESE;9;76%;93%;8 Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;SSE;9;66%;57%;7 San Angelo;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;SE;6;74%;65%;5 San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;86;76;E;8;71%;77%;5 San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;87;75;ESE;8;75%;82%;4 San Marcos;A shower and t-storm;85;75;E;8;70%;82%;4 Seminole;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;67;ESE;7;73%;76%;3 Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;SSE;7;77%;56%;3 Snyder;A t-storm or two;83;68;ESE;7;78%;86%;4 Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;SE;8;67%;66%;7 Stephenville;A stray thunderstorm;82;71;SE;6;82%;68%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;87;74;SSE;6;66%;44%;4 Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;82;70;ESE;6;76%;75%;4 Temple;A shower and t-storm;84;72;ESE;8;83%;77%;3 Terrell;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;SE;7;74%;56%;4 Tyler;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;74;SSE;7;65%;44%;7 Uvalde;A shower and t-storm;85;72;ESE;7;76%;82%;5 Vernon;A shower and t-storm;83;71;ESE;6;73%;85%;3 Victoria;A shower and t-storm;87;74;E;9;79%;79%;4 Waco;Cloudy;86;73;SE;8;76%;55%;4 Weslaco;A shower and t-storm;86;75;E;8;70%;100%;6 Wharton;A shower and t-storm;85;71;E;7;80%;72%;4 Wichita Falls;A shower and t-storm;81;70;SE;7;86%;84%;4 Wink;A couple of t-storms;83;68;ESE;11;79%;78%;4 Zapata;A shower and t-storm;91;77;ESE;7;67%;95%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather