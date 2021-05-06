TX Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;85;66;S;15;51%;6%;11 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;86;66;S;16;46%;7%;11 Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;SE;11;61%;27%;11 Alpine;An afternoon shower;86;66;S;11;39%;55%;12 Amarillo;Warm with some sun;87;63;SSE;17;45%;36%;11 Angleton;Mostly sunny;83;67;SE;9;57%;5%;11 Arlington;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;10;48%;1%;11 Austin;Mostly sunny;87;67;S;5;48%;26%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;86;66;S;8;58%;26%;11 Bay;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;SE;8;60%;26%;11 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;87;65;S;7;51%;4%;11 Beeville;Partly sunny;87;70;SE;8;55%;27%;11 Borger;Hot with some sun;91;69;S;15;37%;44%;11 Bowie;Mostly sunny;82;63;S;10;59%;4%;11 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;66;S;10;46%;5%;11 Brenham;Mostly sunny;85;63;S;6;55%;8%;11 Bridgeport;Sunshine, pleasant;82;64;S;9;60%;3%;11 Brownsville;A shower in spots;85;74;SE;10;66%;46%;11 Brownwood;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;S;10;52%;3%;11 Burnet;Mostly sunny;85;65;S;7;48%;26%;11 Canadian;Breezy and warmer;88;62;SSE;17;56%;44%;9 Castroville;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;8;45%;26%;11 Childress;Increasingly windy;88;66;S;18;49%;19%;9 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;S;10;59%;1%;11 College Station;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;8;52%;7%;11 Comanche;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;S;10;52%;4%;11 Conroe;Mostly sunny;86;63;S;6;50%;6%;11 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;82;72;SE;11;72%;12%;11 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;9;53%;2%;11 Cotulla;Breezy in the p.m.;94;72;SE;10;45%;2%;12 Dalhart;A heavy thunderstorm;85;54;SSW;20;44%;62%;10 Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;S;9;53%;1%;11 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;83;65;S;10;54%;1%;11 Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;S;11;54%;1%;11 Decatur;Sunny and nice;82;65;S;10;51%;3%;11 Del Rio;Partly sunny, breezy;93;72;SE;14;42%;6%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;91;69;SE;14;45%;6%;12 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;S;11;52%;3%;11 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;91;62;SE;12;47%;16%;9 Dumas;A heavy thunderstorm;87;58;S;19;46%;66%;11 Edinburg;Partly sunny;88;73;SE;8;57%;9%;11 El Paso;Sunny and very warm;94;66;SSW;8;25%;12%;12 Ellington;Nice with sunshine;83;66;SSE;10;51%;5%;11 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;86;71;SE;7;56%;27%;11 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;84;65;S;9;52%;3%;11 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;84;66;S;10;46%;1%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;S;12;56%;1%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;84;67;S;11;57%;1%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;83;65;S;9;58%;1%;11 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;SSE;7;50%;3%;12 Gainesville;Sunny and nice;82;64;S;11;55%;3%;11 Galveston;Plenty of sun;81;74;SSE;11;56%;4%;11 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;85;64;S;8;52%;3%;11 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;8;49%;3%;11 Giddings;Mostly sunny;85;64;S;6;53%;26%;11 Gilmer;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;SSE;6;53%;3%;11 Graham;Mostly sunny;85;63;S;8;51%;5%;11 Granbury;Mostly sunny;85;66;S;9;52%;2%;11 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;85;67;S;9;47%;1%;11 Greenville;Sunny and nice;82;64;S;8;49%;2%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;84;63;SSE;22;32%;49%;12 Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;S;10;52%;3%;11 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;87;73;SE;11;70%;12%;11 Hearne;Mostly sunny;85;66;S;7;53%;7%;11 Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;89;71;SE;9;47%;26%;12 Henderson;Abundant sunshine;82;59;SSE;6;50%;3%;11 Hereford;Warm, turning breezy;89;61;SSW;14;43%;44%;11 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;84;65;S;10;52%;1%;11 Hondo;Partly sunny;89;67;SE;9;50%;26%;11 Houston;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSE;8;50%;6%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;85;68;SSE;10;46%;6%;11 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;83;67;SSE;11;48%;6%;11 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;SSE;5;55%;5%;11 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;SSE;8;51%;5%;11 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;85;64;SSE;6;49%;6%;11 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;9;50%;6%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Sunshine and nice;85;65;SSE;9;48%;6%;11 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;5;48%;6%;11 Ingleside;Partly sunny;83;74;SE;11;67%;56%;11 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;82;63;S;6;49%;2%;11 Jasper;Brilliant sunshine;81;60;S;5;55%;5%;11 Junction;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;S;10;48%;4%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;8;53%;26%;11 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSE;8;51%;26%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny;84;65;S;9;52%;3%;11 Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;84;65;S;9;53%;3%;11 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;SE;11;64%;27%;11 La Grange;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSE;6;62%;27%;11 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;7;52%;26%;11 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;8;51%;3%;11 Laredo;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;10;38%;3%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;SSE;7;51%;3%;11 Longview;Sunny and nice;82;60;SSE;7;49%;3%;11 Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;SSW;15;42%;23%;11 Lufkin;Sunny;83;60;S;5;57%;6%;11 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;89;73;SE;9;60%;9%;11 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;10;54%;1%;11 Mckinney;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;S;11;58%;2%;11 Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;S;9;50%;3%;11 Midland;Breezy;87;66;S;16;46%;15%;9 Midland Airpark;Breezy;87;66;S;16;46%;15%;9 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;82;63;S;7;62%;1%;11 Mineola;Brilliant sunshine;82;61;SSE;6;50%;2%;11 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;83;64;S;11;58%;3%;11 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;81;59;SSE;6;48%;4%;11 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;82;59;S;6;53%;1%;11 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSE;8;49%;26%;11 Odessa;Breezy;87;67;S;16;41%;20%;9 Orange;Brilliant sunshine;86;66;SSE;6;46%;4%;11 Palacios;Partly sunny;82;72;SE;12;63%;8%;11 Palestine;Mostly sunny;84;62;S;6;50%;3%;11 Pampa;Breezy and very warm;88;66;S;17;43%;39%;11 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy;89;61;SSW;20;41%;44%;9 Paris;Sunshine and nice;79;59;SSE;10;49%;4%;11 Pecos;Periods of sun, warm;95;66;SE;9;39%;44%;12 Perryton;A heavy thunderstorm;85;59;SSE;19;57%;64%;11 Plainview;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;16;47%;26%;11 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;7;48%;26%;11 Port Aransas;Partly sunny;79;74;SE;10;68%;27%;11 Port Isabel;A stray shower;80;75;SE;12;72%;55%;12 Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;83;75;SE;11;59%;41%;11 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSE;8;56%;26%;11 Robstown;Partly sunny;86;74;SE;11;66%;27%;11 Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;SE;11;61%;27%;11 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;SSE;12;49%;27%;12 San Angelo;Breezy in the p.m.;89;66;S;14;44%;7%;11 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSE;8;48%;26%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;89;69;SSE;8;52%;26%;11 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;87;66;SSE;9;51%;26%;11 Seminole;Warm with some sun;88;66;S;11;39%;30%;12 Sherman-Denison;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;S;11;58%;5%;11 Snyder;Partly sunny;88;66;SSW;14;48%;6%;11 Sonora;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;SSE;13;42%;6%;12 Stephenville;Partly sunny;83;63;S;9;55%;3%;11 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SSE;8;48%;4%;11 Sweetwater;Partly sunny;89;66;S;14;42%;6%;11 Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;S;11;56%;2%;11 Terrell;Plenty of sun;82;64;S;9;52%;3%;11 Tyler;Sunny;84;63;S;8;43%;3%;11 Uvalde;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;SE;8;51%;26%;12 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;88;68;S;14;44%;9%;11 Victoria;Clouds and sun;85;70;SE;10;59%;27%;11 Waco;Mostly sunny;86;66;S;11;53%;1%;11 Weslaco;Partly sunny;87;72;SE;8;58%;9%;11 Wharton;Partly sunny;84;63;SSE;7;59%;6%;11 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;84;65;S;14;56%;7%;11 Wink;Increasingly windy;92;65;SSE;16;37%;31%;12 Zapata;Sun and clouds;95;76;SE;7;43%;6%;12