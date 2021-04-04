Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Warmer;81;62;S;16;54%;4%;9

Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and breezy;81;61;S;17;49%;3%;9

Alice;A stray shower;83;68;SE;11;59%;44%;5

Alpine;Mostly sunny;86;61;SSE;9;42%;0%;10

Amarillo;Very warm;86;59;S;14;46%;4%;8

Angleton;Variable cloudiness;77;65;SE;11;64%;35%;7

Arlington;Increasingly windy;81;64;S;16;50%;29%;7

Austin;Sun and clouds;80;64;SSE;6;57%;33%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;81;64;SSE;10;63%;13%;4

Bay;A shower in places;77;66;SE;10;69%;55%;3

Beaumont;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;SSE;9;65%;21%;8

Beeville;A shower in places;83;68;SE;10;67%;55%;5

Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;S;12;40%;4%;8

Bowie;Increasingly windy;78;61;S;18;54%;8%;7

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;82;65;S;12;49%;7%;8

Brenham;A passing shower;79;65;SSE;7;63%;66%;3

Bridgeport;Increasingly windy;80;60;S;16;53%;7%;7

Brownsville;A shower in places;81;70;SE;11;63%;44%;6

Brownwood;Partly sunny;78;60;SSE;11;61%;28%;5

Burnet;Clouds and sun, nice;78;62;SSE;9;57%;30%;4

Canadian;Increasingly windy;82;61;S;20;54%;7%;8

Castroville;Partial sunshine;83;66;SSE;9;53%;44%;6

Childress;Increasingly windy;82;60;S;18;55%;6%;8

Cleburne;Variable cloudiness;80;62;S;11;59%;29%;7

College Station;An afternoon shower;79;64;SSE;11;64%;55%;3

Comanche;Clouds and sun;78;61;S;11;56%;5%;5

Conroe;Variable clouds;80;63;SSE;8;57%;33%;4

Corpus Christi;A shower in places;79;69;SSE;15;68%;55%;5

Corsicana;More clouds than sun;78;63;S;11;60%;8%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;10;53%;3%;3

Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;86;49;S;15;41%;3%;8

Dallas Love;Breezy;81;65;S;16;52%;7%;7

Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;S;13;54%;29%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;80;63;S;19;53%;28%;7

Decatur;Increasingly windy;79;61;S;21;52%;27%;7

Del Rio;Breezy and warmer;85;67;SSE;14;58%;4%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and warmer;82;64;SSE;14;59%;2%;4

Denton;Increasingly windy;79;61;S;19;56%;6%;7

Dryden;Warmer;84;56;SE;10;58%;4%;9

Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;S;14;47%;4%;8

Edinburg;A morning shower;82;68;SE;10;61%;43%;10

El Paso;Very warm;91;62;W;8;23%;0%;9

Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;77;65;SE;13;62%;22%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;84;68;SE;9;60%;16%;6

Fort Hood;More clouds than sun;79;63;SSE;12;59%;30%;4

Fort Worth;Variable cloudiness;81;64;S;11;49%;28%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy;79;63;S;19;55%;28%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;S;14;53%;28%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Variable cloudiness;79;62;S;13;58%;29%;7

Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun, nice;75;61;SSE;9;63%;29%;4

Gainesville;Increasingly windy;77;61;S;19;56%;6%;8

Galveston;Partly sunny;74;68;SE;12;68%;19%;8

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;63;S;9;58%;30%;5

Georgetown;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SSE;9;59%;32%;4

Giddings;A shower in the p.m.;76;64;SSE;7;66%;60%;3

Gilmer;Partly sunny;77;59;S;7;62%;7%;8

Graham;Increasingly windy;79;61;S;16;53%;9%;5

Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;63;S;11;52%;28%;6

Grand Prairie;Increasingly windy;81;64;S;17;49%;7%;7

Greenville;Increasingly windy;79;62;S;17;52%;28%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;83;60;WSW;17;38%;0%;9

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;80;61;S;11;57%;29%;6

Harlingen;A stray shower;82;68;SE;13;72%;44%;6

Hearne;More clouds than sun;78;63;SSE;7;62%;33%;4

Hebbronville;Some sun, pleasant;81;67;SE;8;59%;5%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny;78;59;S;6;59%;29%;6

Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;S;13;47%;4%;8

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;79;63;S;11;55%;30%;7

Hondo;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;11;56%;44%;6

Houston;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SSE;9;62%;23%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;SE;12;57%;22%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;75;65;SE;12;61%;22%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;More clouds than sun;78;64;SE;7;63%;22%;6

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;77;65;SE;11;59%;22%;8

Houston Hooks;Variable clouds;80;63;SE;8;62%;23%;4

Houston Hull;Variable cloudiness;79;66;SE;11;61%;34%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Variable clouds;79;64;SE;10;61%;34%;5

Huntsville;Variable cloudiness;81;65;SSE;6;54%;34%;3

Ingleside;A stray shower;78;70;SSE;13;71%;55%;4

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;60;S;7;58%;8%;6

Jasper;Partly sunny;80;58;S;5;61%;23%;9

Junction;Clouds and sun;78;62;S;11;59%;4%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;80;65;SE;9;61%;44%;6

Kerrville;Nice with some sun;76;61;SSE;11;64%;28%;6

Killeen;More clouds than sun;79;63;SSE;12;59%;30%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Variable cloudiness;79;63;SSE;12;61%;8%;4

Kingsville Nas;A shower in places;82;69;SE;12;61%;55%;5

La Grange;A shower or two;78;66;SSE;7;69%;64%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SSE;8;62%;10%;5

Lancaster;Variable cloudiness;79;62;S;10;53%;29%;7

Laredo;Nice with some sun;85;68;SE;12;54%;3%;7

Llano;Pleasant and warmer;80;63;SSE;9;59%;6%;3

Longview;Partly sunny;78;59;S;7;59%;7%;8

Lubbock;Partly sunny;84;59;S;14;54%;4%;9

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;80;59;SSE;8;58%;32%;9

Mcallen;A morning shower;83;69;SE;12;62%;42%;10

Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;S;13;59%;31%;4

Mckinney;Increasingly windy;79;62;S;16;58%;28%;7

Mesquite;Variable cloudiness;79;62;S;10;55%;29%;7

Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;84;61;S;14;53%;2%;9

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;84;61;S;14;53%;2%;9

Midlothian;Variable clouds;78;61;SSE;10;62%;29%;7

Mineola;Variable cloudiness;78;60;S;6;57%;7%;4

Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;80;61;S;15;54%;28%;5

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;78;61;S;8;52%;7%;8

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;79;57;S;7;60%;29%;9

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;10;59%;44%;4

Odessa;Warmer;85;61;SSE;13;51%;2%;9

Orange;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;SE;8;60%;22%;9

Palacios;A morning shower;76;67;SE;14;72%;64%;3

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;60;S;8;60%;30%;3

Pampa;Increasingly windy;83;59;S;20;48%;5%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;86;59;S;20;47%;5%;8

Paris;Pleasant and warmer;78;60;S;10;55%;7%;7

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;58;SSE;5;54%;3%;9

Perryton;Increasingly windy;83;57;S;23;52%;6%;8

Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;S;14;57%;4%;8

Pleasanton;Clouds and sunshine;82;66;SE;8;58%;31%;4

Port Aransas;A shower in spots;74;69;SE;11;74%;46%;6

Port Isabel;A shower in places;75;70;SE;12;73%;53%;5

Port Lavaca;A shower or two;76;71;SE;12;67%;72%;3

Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;79;63;SSE;9;62%;44%;4

Robstown;Some sun, a shower;82;71;SSE;12;63%;44%;5

Rockport;A shower in places;77;70;SE;11;67%;46%;4

Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;SSE;13;67%;4%;7

San Angelo;Breezy and warmer;81;62;S;14;56%;4%;9

San Antonio;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;9;58%;44%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;8;61%;44%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;SSE;11;61%;33%;5

Seminole;Partly sunny, warmer;87;59;S;9;50%;4%;9

Sherman-Denison;Increasingly windy;78;62;S;18;56%;6%;8

Snyder;Partly sunny, warmer;82;60;S;13;61%;2%;9

Sonora;Partly sunny, warmer;78;58;SSE;14;63%;4%;7

Stephenville;Warmer with some sun;78;61;S;11;54%;28%;8

Sulphur Springs;More clouds than sun;79;62;S;8;54%;7%;7

Sweetwater;Sunshine and warmer;83;61;S;14;54%;2%;9

Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;SSE;14;64%;32%;4

Terrell;Variable clouds;78;62;S;12;55%;8%;7

Tyler;Variable cloudiness;79;61;S;9;52%;29%;4

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;80;64;SE;9;64%;4%;3

Vernon;Increasingly windy;84;62;S;16;46%;14%;8

Victoria;A shower in places;78;69;SE;11;64%;60%;5

Waco;Variable clouds;80;63;SSE;14;59%;31%;4

Weslaco;A morning shower;82;68;SE;10;63%;42%;10

Wharton;A shower in the a.m.;76;64;SE;9;73%;66%;3

Wichita Falls;Breezy with sunshine;80;61;S;18;52%;15%;8

Wink;Warmer;89;59;SE;10;54%;3%;9

Zapata;Clouds and sun;87;68;SE;8;54%;6%;6

