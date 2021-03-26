TX Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Clouds and sun, nice;79;50;NNE;8;53%;43%;8 Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun;78;48;NNE;8;47%;11%;8 Alice;Warm and more humid;94;68;SSE;12;62%;49%;8 Alpine;Windy in the p.m.;75;42;NNW;14;19%;0%;9 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;34;NNE;13;51%;33%;7 Angleton;A morning shower;82;68;S;14;76%;58%;2 Arlington;Mostly cloudy;78;57;W;8;63%;35%;2 Austin;A stray thunderstorm;85;58;SSE;6;65%;75%;2 Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;86;60;SSE;10;69%;75%;2 Bay;A morning shower;81;67;S;12;80%;59%;2 Beaumont;A shower, more humid;80;68;S;10;82%;72%;2 Beeville;Warm and more humid;92;62;SE;10;62%;44%;6 Borger;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;38;NNE;12;47%;33%;7 Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;77;49;N;7;67%;31%;4 Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;79;52;NNW;8;49%;30%;7 Brenham;A t-storm in spots;84;61;SSW;8;75%;71%;2 Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;78;51;N;7;66%;32%;4 Brownsville;Breezy, warm, humid;88;73;SE;16;71%;30%;8 Brownwood;Clouds and sun, nice;79;52;NW;8;60%;66%;7 Burnet;A stray thunderstorm;81;54;NW;6;62%;72%;5 Canadian;Cooler;60;34;N;13;56%;30%;7 Castroville;Warm and more humid;88;57;NNW;6;57%;77%;7 Childress;Not as warm;68;41;N;14;44%;44%;7 Cleburne;Mainly cloudy;77;55;W;9;71%;32%;2 College Station;A stray thunderstorm;83;60;S;11;73%;72%;2 Comanche;Mostly cloudy;78;52;NW;9;59%;18%;5 Conroe;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;S;9;72%;71%;2 Corpus Christi;Breezy, more humid;86;68;SSE;18;73%;44%;6 Corsicana;A shower and t-storm;79;56;WSW;8;82%;70%;2 Cotulla;Warm and more humid;94;61;E;6;54%;54%;9 Dalhart;Breezy and cooler;57;30;NNE;20;56%;20%;7 Dallas Love;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;NNW;7;69%;44%;2 Dallas Redbird;Areas of low clouds;79;55;NNW;9;70%;44%;2 Dallas/Ft Worth;Mainly cloudy;78;54;N;9;71%;44%;2 Decatur;Variable cloudiness;75;52;N;8;64%;24%;3 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;60;NE;6;47%;67%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;60;ENE;7;51%;66%;7 Denton;Rather cloudy;76;53;N;10;72%;44%;2 Dryden;Very warm;87;53;NW;9;23%;41%;8 Dumas;Sunshine and cooler;55;31;N;15;59%;22%;7 Edinburg;Breezy, hot, humid;92;74;SSE;14;62%;35%;8 El Paso;Breezy in the a.m.;65;44;E;13;33%;0%;8 Ellington;Breezy with a shower;82;67;SSW;15;78%;75%;2 Falfurrias;Very warm;91;71;S;10;59%;48%;8 Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;80;55;N;9;73%;74%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;78;56;WNW;9;61%;33%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;78;54;N;9;70%;27%;2 Fort Worth Nas;Rather cloudy, warm;80;55;N;9;67%;32%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;54;N;8;76%;30%;2 Fredericksburg;More humid;80;53;WNW;7;59%;44%;6 Gainesville;Variable cloudiness;75;53;N;9;68%;44%;2 Galveston;A morning shower;77;68;S;13;83%;55%;2 Gatesville;A shower and t-storm;81;56;WNW;6;70%;76%;4 Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;82;54;SW;7;63%;77%;3 Giddings;A t-storm in spots;82;59;SSW;7;74%;72%;2 Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;55;SW;6;84%;69%;2 Graham;Clouds and sun, nice;77;48;N;8;57%;32%;5 Granbury;Mostly cloudy;80;55;NW;9;64%;32%;4 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;WSW;8;63%;44%;2 Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;55;WNW;8;73%;44%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;60;40;NW;28;27%;60%;8 Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;NW;7;64%;33%;4 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;88;70;SSE;19;70%;34%;8 Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;83;59;SW;6;69%;71%;2 Hebbronville;Warm and more humid;94;68;SSE;7;51%;34%;8 Henderson;A shower and t-storm;78;58;SSW;7;80%;89%;2 Hereford;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;31;NNE;11;48%;32%;7 Hillsboro;A shower and t-storm;79;57;W;8;69%;66%;2 Hondo;Warm and more humid;87;58;NE;8;61%;67%;7 Houston;A shower, more humid;83;67;S;10;74%;75%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with a shower;85;68;S;15;70%;76%;2 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy with a shower;82;66;S;16;77%;75%;2 Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower, more humid;85;68;S;10;76%;78%;2 Houston Clover;Breezy with a shower;83;67;S;14;72%;72%;2 Houston Hooks;A shower, more humid;85;65;S;10;72%;73%;2 Houston Hull;Breezy with a shower;85;68;S;14;72%;74%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A shower or two;85;67;S;12;71%;79%;2 Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;84;63;SSW;7;72%;71%;2 Ingleside;More humid;81;69;SSE;14;82%;44%;4 Jacksonville;A shower and t-storm;78;58;SSW;7;80%;92%;2 Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;81;69;S;6;74%;71%;2 Junction;Clouds and sun;84;52;NNE;7;54%;45%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Warm, an a.m. shower;86;60;E;8;65%;78%;5 Kerrville;Clouds and sun;81;53;NW;8;59%;44%;7 Killeen;A t-storm in spots;80;55;N;9;73%;74%;3 Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;81;54;N;8;74%;75%;3 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;92;69;SE;15;63%;36%;8 La Grange;A shower, more humid;85;62;S;8;72%;71%;2 Lago Vista;A stray thunderstorm;82;54;NE;6;73%;74%;2 Lancaster;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;W;8;71%;44%;2 Laredo;Very hot;98;68;N;7;46%;27%;9 Llano;More humid;82;55;WNW;7;60%;55%;7 Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;58;SSW;7;83%;84%;2 Lubbock;Sunny and pleasant;68;42;N;11;33%;34%;8 Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;82;62;S;10;81%;85%;2 Mcallen;Very warm and humid;92;72;SE;15;65%;35%;8 Mcgregor;A shower and t-storm;82;54;NNW;9;76%;68%;2 Mckinney;Partly sunny;77;54;NNW;8;75%;44%;2 Mesquite;Areas of low clouds;76;55;WNW;8;77%;44%;2 Midland;Mostly sunny;77;47;NE;11;26%;9%;8 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;77;47;NE;11;26%;9%;8 Midlothian;Areas of low clouds;77;53;NNW;6;81%;44%;2 Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;55;SW;5;84%;69%;2 Mineral Wells;Mainly cloudy;79;50;N;8;66%;32%;2 Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;57;WSW;7;87%;69%;2 Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;80;62;S;8;79%;87%;2 New Braunfels;Warm with a shower;85;57;W;9;67%;77%;3 Odessa;Increasingly windy;77;45;N;16;23%;6%;8 Orange;A morning shower;80;70;S;10;77%;74%;2 Palacios;A morning shower;79;66;S;14;84%;57%;2 Palestine;A shower and t-storm;78;57;SSW;6;80%;92%;2 Pampa;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;35;N;14;51%;36%;7 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;60;34;NNE;15;55%;31%;7 Paris;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;WNW;8;71%;64%;2 Pecos;Lots of sun, breezy;76;42;NNW;15;27%;55%;8 Perryton;Cooler;56;32;N;16;64%;16%;5 Plainview;Cooler;60;33;NNE;11;47%;37%;7 Pleasanton;Some sun, very warm;89;59;NNE;6;56%;65%;7 Port Aransas;More humid;75;69;SSE;11;93%;44%;4 Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;80;73;SSE;15;83%;30%;8 Port Lavaca;A morning shower;80;65;S;12;78%;57%;3 Randolph AFB;Warm, an a.m. shower;86;59;ESE;9;69%;74%;5 Robstown;More humid;92;70;SSE;15;69%;55%;6 Rockport;More humid;78;69;S;11;84%;44%;4 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;82;52;NW;8;50%;4%;8 San Angelo;Partly sunny;83;50;NNE;10;44%;70%;8 San Antonio;Warm, an a.m. shower;86;59;NE;7;63%;78%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Warm, an a.m. shower;86;60;E;7;67%;78%;5 San Marcos;A shower, more humid;84;56;SSE;8;61%;57%;3 Seminole;Sunny and nice;75;40;N;13;31%;18%;8 Sherman-Denison;More clouds than sun;78;52;N;8;71%;44%;2 Snyder;Mostly sunny;75;45;N;11;30%;18%;8 Sonora;Decreasing clouds;84;50;NW;10;39%;42%;8 Stephenville;Rather cloudy, warm;77;51;N;8;68%;31%;5 Sulphur Springs;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;56;W;6;80%;67%;2 Sweetwater;Clouds and sun, nice;77;47;N;13;30%;12%;8 Temple;A t-storm in spots;81;55;N;10;78%;55%;2 Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;54;W;8;85%;66%;2 Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;57;SW;8;82%;69%;2 Uvalde;More humid;85;55;NW;5;59%;53%;8 Vernon;Sunshine, pleasant;75;45;N;9;41%;34%;7 Victoria;Warm, an a.m. shower;84;64;S;12;74%;74%;2 Waco;A shower and t-storm;80;55;NNW;9;78%;67%;2 Weslaco;Very warm and humid;90;75;SSE;14;62%;35%;8 Wharton;A morning shower;83;62;S;12;81%;80%;2 Wichita Falls;Nice with some sun;75;49;NNE;8;61%;44%;7 Wink;Increasingly windy;75;45;NNW;15;25%;3%;8 Zapata;Remaining very warm;95;73;E;5;54%;30%;8