TX Forecast for Monday, March 1, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Showers around;46;34;N;17;65%;70%;2 Abilene Dyess;Showers around;44;32;N;15;56%;70%;2 Alice;Cooler with a shower;72;53;NNW;12;79%;75%;2 Alpine;Mostly cloudy;44;25;NNE;12;53%;0%;5 Amarillo;A little p.m. snow;39;20;SSW;9;45%;55%;5 Angleton;Spotty showers;74;55;ENE;9;82%;85%;1 Arlington;Spotty showers;53;44;N;10;52%;84%;2 Austin;Cloudy with showers;53;43;N;10;74%;72%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy with showers;55;45;N;16;75%;76%;1 Bay;Spotty showers;70;54;NE;7;88%;84%;1 Beaumont;Spotty showers;73;57;NE;7;83%;84%;1 Beeville;Spotty showers;66;52;NNW;12;80%;87%;1 Borger;Becoming cloudy;46;26;S;7;38%;4%;5 Bowie;Cooler;52;38;NNE;12;56%;74%;2 Breckenridge;Showers around;48;40;N;10;52%;81%;2 Brenham;Cooler with showers;58;46;NNW;11;85%;100%;1 Bridgeport;Showers around;52;38;N;11;59%;84%;2 Brownsville;Spotty showers;79;57;NNW;8;75%;87%;2 Brownwood;Cloudy with showers;48;38;N;12;53%;73%;1 Burnet;Spotty showers;48;41;NNW;11;63%;67%;1 Canadian;A shower in the p.m.;49;24;SSW;6;42%;55%;5 Castroville;Cloudy with showers;56;47;NNW;12;62%;70%;1 Childress;Showers around;47;30;N;12;52%;61%;2 Cleburne;Spotty showers;52;42;NNW;13;62%;84%;2 College Station;Rain and a t-storm;57;44;N;15;84%;91%;1 Comanche;Spotty showers;46;40;NNW;10;60%;71%;1 Conroe;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;52;N;8;77%;84%;1 Corpus Christi;A shower;69;53;NNW;15;88%;86%;1 Corsicana;Spotty showers;52;44;N;11;72%;90%;1 Cotulla;Spotty showers;63;49;N;15;70%;65%;2 Dalhart;Mainly cloudy;46;19;SSW;6;38%;1%;4 Dallas Love;Spotty showers;55;43;NNE;13;58%;84%;2 Dallas Redbird;Spotty showers;54;42;NNE;15;61%;84%;2 Dallas/Ft Worth;Spotty showers;53;41;N;16;64%;85%;2 Decatur;Showers around;50;39;N;8;54%;83%;2 Del Rio;Spotty showers;62;43;NNW;16;59%;64%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Spotty showers;61;42;NNW;16;62%;64%;2 Denton;Showers around;52;40;N;10;57%;86%;2 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;53;33;N;13;46%;26%;4 Dumas;Afternoon snow;42;21;SSW;7;44%;65%;4 Edinburg;A shower;80;54;NNW;10;61%;76%;2 El Paso;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;27;ESE;7;35%;0%;5 Ellington;Spotty showers;71;53;NE;10;86%;82%;1 Falfurrias;Cooler with a shower;72;56;NNW;9;66%;84%;2 Fort Hood;Spotty showers;50;42;NNE;15;78%;70%;1 Fort Worth;Spotty showers;52;44;NNW;11;53%;84%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;Showers around;53;41;NNE;16;58%;85%;2 Fort Worth Nas;Spotty showers;53;42;NNE;15;60%;84%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;Spotty showers;52;41;NNE;13;66%;84%;2 Fredericksburg;Spotty showers;48;41;NNW;11;62%;71%;1 Gainesville;Showers around;52;39;N;10;50%;86%;2 Galveston;Cloudy with a shower;68;54;ENE;10;83%;79%;1 Gatesville;Spotty showers;51;43;NNW;10;66%;72%;1 Georgetown;Cloudy with showers;50;43;NNW;11;69%;76%;1 Giddings;Cloudy with showers;54;44;NNW;8;76%;100%;1 Gilmer;Cloudy with showers;50;43;NE;10;73%;85%;1 Graham;Showers around;47;37;NNW;9;58%;76%;2 Granbury;Spotty showers;51;42;NNW;10;60%;86%;2 Grand Prairie;Spotty showers;53;44;N;10;50%;84%;2 Greenville;Spotty showers;53;43;NNE;13;57%;90%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, some sun;36;26;ENE;30;50%;12%;3 Hamilton;Spotty showers;50;42;NNW;12;64%;75%;1 Harlingen;Cloudy with showers;79;53;NNW;12;84%;92%;2 Hearne;Rain and a t-storm;54;43;NNW;11;81%;91%;1 Hebbronville;Cooler with a shower;68;51;NNW;10;66%;69%;1 Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;44;NE;9;74%;82%;1 Hereford;Some afternoon snow;41;20;SSW;9;47%;74%;4 Hillsboro;Spotty showers;52;44;NNW;13;63%;85%;1 Hondo;Breezy with showers;56;42;N;17;69%;71%;2 Houston;Spotty showers;70;53;N;6;75%;83%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Spotty showers;72;55;NE;10;79%;83%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;67;52;NE;11;85%;83%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Spotty showers;71;53;NE;6;84%;83%;1 Houston Clover;Spotty showers;72;55;NE;8;80%;81%;1 Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;66;51;NNE;9;79%;87%;1 Houston Hull;Spotty showers;70;54;NE;10;76%;83%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;68;53;NE;10;81%;84%;1 Huntsville;Rain and a t-storm;58;47;N;7;86%;88%;1 Ingleside;A shower;68;53;NNW;12;89%;82%;1 Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;44;NE;8;81%;81%;1 Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;66;55;ENE;8;81%;88%;1 Junction;Spotty showers;50;36;N;13;66%;69%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with showers;57;44;N;15;71%;68%;1 Kerrville;Spotty showers;49;40;NNW;11;66%;75%;2 Killeen;Spotty showers;50;42;NNE;15;78%;70%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;50;41;NNE;15;81%;70%;1 Kingsville Nas;Spotty showers;72;53;NNW;12;82%;86%;2 La Grange;Cooler with showers;57;46;NNW;9;73%;100%;1 Lago Vista;Spotty showers;50;40;NNE;12;85%;68%;1 Lancaster;Spotty showers;52;44;NNE;11;56%;84%;2 Laredo;Spotty showers;66;48;N;14;69%;65%;4 Llano;Cloudy with a shower;49;41;NNW;10;61%;67%;1 Longview;Cloudy with showers;51;44;NE;10;72%;85%;1 Lubbock;Showers around;37;25;NW;12;66%;61%;2 Lufkin;Rain and a t-storm;61;48;NE;11;89%;90%;1 Mcallen;Spotty showers;78;53;NNW;10;74%;83%;1 Mcgregor;Breezy with showers;51;41;NNE;16;79%;87%;1 Mckinney;Spotty showers;54;40;NE;14;62%;86%;2 Mesquite;Spotty showers;53;43;NNE;10;58%;81%;2 Midland;A shower in the p.m.;41;28;N;15;57%;56%;2 Midland Airpark;A shower in the p.m.;41;28;N;15;57%;56%;2 Midlothian;Cooler with showers;52;41;NE;14;74%;86%;2 Mineola;Cloudy with showers;50;43;NE;11;68%;84%;1 Mineral Wells;Showers around;51;38;N;15;59%;81%;2 Mount Pleasant;Cooler with showers;52;43;NE;9;58%;84%;1 Nacogdoches;Rain and a t-storm;55;47;NE;8;79%;89%;1 New Braunfels;Breezy with showers;54;47;NNW;15;70%;90%;1 Odessa;Showers around;42;24;NNE;13;67%;61%;2 Orange;Spotty showers;73;58;NE;7;78%;84%;1 Palacios;Spotty showers;67;51;N;12;91%;82%;1 Palestine;Rain and a t-storm;51;45;NE;11;76%;85%;1 Pampa;Showers around;46;24;SSW;8;39%;60%;5 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Becoming cloudy;49;24;SSW;6;41%;3%;5 Paris;Spotty showers;53;41;NE;9;57%;84%;3 Pecos;Decreasing clouds;48;26;NNE;10;53%;5%;2 Perryton;A shower in the p.m.;48;25;SSW;6;43%;55%;4 Plainview;Showers around;36;21;W;7;62%;61%;2 Pleasanton;Cloudy with showers;57;48;NNW;10;60%;72%;1 Port Aransas;A shower;65;54;NNW;11;87%;90%;1 Port Isabel;A shower;74;56;NNW;9;82%;81%;3 Port Lavaca;A shower;69;55;NNW;11;71%;89%;1 Randolph AFB;Breezy with showers;55;43;N;15;78%;77%;1 Robstown;Cooler with a shower;71;55;NNW;12;85%;84%;2 Rockport;Cooler with a shower;65;54;NNW;11;78%;82%;1 Rocksprings;Breezy with showers;50;37;N;15;63%;64%;4 San Angelo;Spotty showers;47;32;N;15;62%;61%;2 San Antonio;Cloudy with showers;54;45;NNW;13;64%;67%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Rainy times;54;43;N;14;78%;68%;1 San Marcos;Breezy with showers;53;46;NNW;15;68%;92%;1 Seminole;A shower in the p.m.;40;24;N;11;63%;56%;1 Sherman-Denison;Showers around;55;39;NNE;13;56%;84%;2 Snyder;Showers around;39;30;NNW;13;74%;70%;2 Sonora;Spotty showers;48;32;N;14;57%;59%;3 Stephenville;Spotty showers;49;38;N;13;68%;82%;1 Sulphur Springs;Spotty showers;52;42;NE;10;60%;82%;2 Sweetwater;Showers around;41;31;NNW;13;68%;61%;2 Temple;Breezy with showers;50;42;NNE;17;84%;80%;1 Terrell;Spotty showers;53;44;NNE;11;64%;82%;1 Tyler;Cloudy with showers;51;44;NE;12;69%;84%;1 Uvalde;Spotty showers;55;43;N;9;64%;70%;2 Vernon;Showers around;50;36;WNW;11;50%;70%;3 Victoria;Cooler with a shower;66;53;NNW;13;72%;85%;1 Waco;Showers;52;42;NNE;17;74%;87%;1 Weslaco;Cloudy with a shower;82;55;NNW;9;59%;83%;2 Wharton;Spotty showers;66;53;NNW;9;82%;96%;1 Wichita Falls;A shower in the p.m.;52;37;N;13;51%;75%;2 Wink;A shower in the p.m.;46;26;N;15;48%;56%;2 Zapata;Cooler with a shower;73;53;NNW;10;59%;63%;2