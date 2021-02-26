TX Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Spotty showers;72;50;SSW;12;72%;73%;1

Abilene Dyess;A shower in the a.m.;73;48;SSW;12;61%;67%;2

Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;83;70;SE;14;72%;30%;4

Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;76;50;SW;12;15%;0%;5

Amarillo;Partly sunny;65;27;N;14;28%;0%;5

Angleton;Areas of morning fog;76;67;S;14;78%;19%;2

Arlington;A touch of rain;68;63;S;8;87%;84%;1

Austin;Fog in the morning;77;66;S;7;68%;68%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;79;68;S;13;70%;67%;2

Bay;Fog in the morning;75;67;SSE;12;82%;16%;2

Beaumont;Decreasing clouds;74;67;SSE;8;87%;29%;2

Beeville;A morning shower;79;69;SE;11;77%;55%;4

Borger;Partly sunny;70;31;NNE;12;24%;2%;5

Bowie;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;54;S;9;82%;87%;1

Breckenridge;Spotty showers;72;55;S;8;70%;70%;1

Brenham;A morning shower;78;69;SSE;11;80%;68%;3

Bridgeport;Occasional rain;67;55;S;8;82%;84%;1

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;81;71;SSE;16;80%;11%;6

Brownwood;Spotty showers;70;59;S;8;88%;68%;1

Burnet;Spotty showers;70;64;SSE;6;87%;72%;1

Canadian;Partly sunny;67;30;NNE;10;38%;2%;5

Castroville;Fog in the morning;77;68;ESE;7;82%;67%;1

Childress;Warmer;73;39;SW;11;45%;0%;5

Cleburne;A touch of rain;69;64;S;11;94%;69%;1

College Station;Spotty showers;79;68;S;15;71%;78%;3

Comanche;Fog in the morning;68;60;S;7;90%;62%;1

Conroe;A morning shower;78;67;SSE;9;72%;57%;2

Corpus Christi;Fog, then some sun;77;68;SSE;18;81%;14%;5

Corsicana;A little rain;74;65;S;10;86%;83%;1

Cotulla;Cloudy and warmer;84;68;SE;10;66%;5%;2

Dalhart;Increasingly windy;64;24;NNE;17;23%;0%;5

Dallas Love;Occasional rain;71;63;S;10;74%;84%;1

Dallas Redbird;Occasional rain;72;63;S;11;73%;83%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Spotty showers;69;61;SSW;12;80%;83%;1

Decatur;Periods of rain;65;58;SSW;6;91%;86%;1

Del Rio;A thick cloud cover;78;63;ESE;7;70%;12%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A thick cloud cover;77;63;ESE;8;73%;13%;2

Denton;A little p.m. rain;65;60;S;8;94%;87%;1

Dryden;Low clouds;77;56;ESE;6;65%;27%;2

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;64;26;NE;16;30%;0%;5

Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;83;70;SSE;15;71%;14%;5

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;72;40;SW;9;18%;0%;4

Ellington;Breezy with clearing;74;66;S;13;83%;23%;2

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;81;71;SE;10;69%;29%;5

Fort Hood;Spotty showers;73;63;S;12;73%;68%;1

Fort Worth;Spotty showers;68;62;S;7;87%;83%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;A little p.m. rain;69;60;SSW;12;75%;87%;1

Fort Worth Nas;A little p.m. rain;71;62;SSW;10;75%;84%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Occasional rain;71;62;SSW;9;81%;70%;1

Fredericksburg;Fog in the morning;70;64;S;7;87%;62%;1

Gainesville;Rain at times;60;57;S;7;98%;90%;1

Galveston;Fog in the morning;70;62;S;13;81%;18%;2

Gatesville;Fog in the morning;71;65;S;7;90%;61%;1

Georgetown;Spotty showers;73;65;S;7;84%;75%;1

Giddings;A shower in the a.m.;77;67;S;8;77%;66%;2

Gilmer;A little rain;70;65;S;6;90%;86%;1

Graham;Spotty showers;68;53;S;6;86%;82%;1

Granbury;Spotty showers;70;63;S;7;91%;72%;1

Grand Prairie;A little rain;69;64;S;8;85%;84%;1

Greenville;Periods of rain;69;62;S;9;90%;86%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cloudy;66;43;WSW;32;11%;0%;3

Hamilton;Fog in the morning;72;64;S;9;87%;61%;1

Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;82;69;SSE;20;76%;11%;6

Hearne;Spotty showers;77;68;S;10;78%;77%;1

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;81;68;SE;10;70%;29%;5

Henderson;A little rain;73;66;S;8;83%;79%;1

Hereford;Periods of sun;69;26;NNE;12;28%;0%;5

Hillsboro;A little rain;72;65;S;11;88%;70%;1

Hondo;Areas of morning fog;78;64;ESE;10;72%;59%;1

Houston;Decreasing clouds;74;68;SSE;9;81%;36%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with clearing;77;67;S;14;75%;35%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clearing and breezy;74;67;S;15;79%;35%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Decreasing clouds;77;68;S;9;77%;35%;2

Houston Clover;Decreasing clouds;76;68;S;12;76%;35%;2

Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;78;68;S;11;73%;44%;2

Houston Hull;Breezy with clearing;78;69;S;14;74%;35%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the p.m.;78;68;S;12;74%;44%;2

Huntsville;A shower in the a.m.;77;68;S;8;74%;73%;2

Ingleside;Fog, then some sun;75;66;SSE;13;87%;30%;3

Jacksonville;A little rain;73;65;S;7;82%;75%;1

Jasper;A passing shower;76;69;SSE;8;74%;66%;2

Junction;Areas of morning fog;74;57;SSE;9;72%;42%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Areas of morning fog;77;67;ESE;10;74%;67%;2

Kerrville;Areas of morning fog;71;63;SSE;7;87%;63%;1

Killeen;Spotty showers;73;63;S;12;73%;68%;1

Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;74;63;S;12;76%;67%;1

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;81;70;SSE;15;75%;32%;4

La Grange;Warmer;78;70;SSE;10;81%;56%;2

Lago Vista;Areas of morning fog;74;63;SSE;9;79%;67%;1

Lancaster;A little rain;69;63;S;8;88%;82%;1

Laredo;Partial sunshine;85;68;SE;10;71%;2%;6

Llano;Fog in the morning;72;61;SSE;7;88%;63%;1

Longview;Warmer with rain;72;66;S;8;87%;86%;1

Lubbock;Partly sunny;74;36;SW;11;27%;2%;5

Lufkin;Spotty showers;77;67;S;11;79%;77%;3

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;84;70;SSE;17;70%;15%;6

Mcgregor;A little rain;74;64;S;14;76%;69%;1

Mckinney;Occasional rain;67;60;S;11;82%;85%;1

Mesquite;Occasional rain;69;63;S;8;88%;83%;1

Midland;Cloudy;76;44;SW;11;37%;3%;3

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;76;44;SW;11;37%;3%;3

Midlothian;A bit of rain;72;62;S;11;82%;68%;1

Mineola;Warmer with rain;70;63;S;7;90%;87%;1

Mineral Wells;A little p.m. rain;69;56;S;11;80%;89%;1

Mount Pleasant;A touch of rain;68;64;S;6;91%;84%;1

Nacogdoches;Spotty showers;73;66;S;8;82%;81%;2

New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;76;68;SSE;9;81%;80%;2

Odessa;Cloudy;75;47;WSW;10;39%;3%;3

Orange;Cloudy;73;67;SSE;8;84%;36%;1

Palacios;Areas of morning fog;73;66;SSE;14;86%;15%;2

Palestine;A bit of rain;73;64;S;9;84%;75%;1

Pampa;Partly sunny;68;30;NNE;13;28%;0%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;71;29;NNE;12;28%;2%;5

Paris;Periods of rain;63;59;S;9;94%;86%;1

Pecos;Mainly cloudy;76;45;WNW;8;31%;0%;4

Perryton;Partly sunny;66;26;NNE;12;34%;1%;5

Plainview;Periods of sun;68;31;NNW;11;36%;1%;5

Pleasanton;Warmer;81;68;SE;8;74%;56%;1

Port Aransas;Fog, then some sun;68;62;SSE;10;100%;30%;3

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;74;69;SSE;14;94%;11%;6

Port Lavaca;Areas of morning fog;73;69;SSE;10;92%;15%;2

Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;77;66;SE;11;74%;66%;2

Robstown;Partly sunny;81;71;SSE;15;79%;30%;4

Rockport;Fog, then some sun;71;63;SSE;10;99%;13%;3

Rocksprings;Fog in the morning;70;61;SSE;8;86%;50%;1

San Angelo;Fog in the morning;76;55;SSW;9;64%;39%;2

San Antonio;Fog in the morning;75;67;SE;8;87%;66%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;76;66;SE;10;77%;66%;2

San Marcos;Areas of morning fog;76;67;SSE;10;76%;79%;2

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;74;39;W;10;35%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;Rain at times;64;56;SSW;10;83%;85%;1

Snyder;Warmer;74;44;SW;10;52%;5%;4

Sonora;An afternoon shower;75;57;S;8;73%;54%;2

Stephenville;Spotty showers;70;59;SSW;9;76%;69%;1

Sulphur Springs;A touch of rain;67;64;S;8;91%;86%;1

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;75;49;SSW;11;54%;30%;4

Temple;Spotty showers;74;64;S;14;78%;65%;1

Terrell;Warmer with rain;70;63;S;9;94%;84%;1

Tyler;A little rain;74;65;S;9;82%;78%;1

Uvalde;A morning shower;73;63;E;6;93%;47%;2

Vernon;Rather cloudy;69;45;W;10;64%;28%;2

Victoria;Decreasing clouds;76;70;SSE;12;83%;30%;2

Waco;Occasional rain;75;65;S;13;73%;69%;1

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;82;71;SSE;15;70%;14%;5

Wharton;Decreasing clouds;74;68;SSE;11;89%;20%;2

Wichita Falls;A little p.m. rain;67;47;S;10;76%;83%;1

Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;79;42;WNW;11;26%;1%;3

Zapata;Low clouds;86;72;SE;8;67%;7%;3

