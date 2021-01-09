TX Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very cold with snow;37;28;NW;12;88%;95%;1 Abilene Dyess;Very cold with snow;37;27;WNW;11;76%;95%;1 Alice;Periods of rain;56;37;N;14;92%;80%;1 Alpine;Quite cold;32;19;NNE;10;81%;23%;2 Amarillo;Very cold;33;17;NW;7;95%;44%;1 Angleton;Periods of rain;52;38;N;17;81%;93%;1 Arlington;Snow and rain;38;32;N;6;79%;89%;1 Austin;Morning rain;41;34;N;7;83%;89%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Rain and snow;43;34;N;14;87%;88%;1 Bay;Heavy rain, breezy;51;36;N;15;90%;92%;1 Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;35;N;11;75%;89%;1 Beeville;Periods of rain;56;35;N;12;97%;77%;1 Borger;Cold, an a.m. flurry;35;23;WNW;5;86%;43%;1 Bowie;A little snow;38;29;NNW;6;76%;87%;1 Breckenridge;Very cold with snow;39;28;NW;6;85%;95%;1 Brenham;Occasional rain;42;34;N;9;85%;90%;1 Bridgeport;Periods of snow;39;31;NNW;6;82%;90%;1 Brownsville;Occasional rain;70;40;NNW;13;85%;84%;1 Brownwood;Cloudy with snow;36;29;N;9;86%;98%;1 Burnet;Snow and rain;38;31;N;9;85%;96%;1 Canadian;Cold;37;19;WNW;5;91%;27%;1 Castroville;Periods of rain;47;32;N;11;77%;75%;1 Childress;Very cold, a.m. snow;37;26;NW;6;88%;67%;1 Cleburne;Snow and rain;36;32;N;7;88%;91%;1 College Station;Colder with rain;41;34;N;13;83%;90%;1 Comanche;Quite cold with snow;35;29;N;7;90%;94%;1 Conroe;Cloudy, rain;42;31;N;9;82%;96%;1 Corpus Christi;Rain, heavy at times;59;36;N;17;95%;85%;1 Corsicana;Afternoon rain;36;34;N;7;85%;91%;1 Cotulla;Periods of rain;50;33;N;14;86%;74%;1 Dalhart;Cold, an a.m. flurry;34;12;WSW;8;85%;42%;1 Dallas Love;Snow and rain;39;34;NNW;7;76%;88%;1 Dallas Redbird;Snow and rain;38;33;NNW;8;77%;90%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Snow and rain;39;34;NNW;9;78%;88%;1 Decatur;Afternoon snow;38;32;NNW;5;83%;89%;1 Del Rio;Occasional rain;52;34;N;10;72%;59%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;50;32;N;11;73%;57%;1 Denton;Snow and rain;40;33;NNW;6;79%;91%;1 Dryden;A little rain;48;31;N;11;64%;58%;1 Dumas;Cold, an a.m. flurry;32;16;W;7;94%;42%;1 Edinburg;Occasional rain;66;41;NNW;12;76%;62%;1 El Paso;Sunshine and cooler;46;21;ESE;8;61%;1%;3 Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;36;N;17;79%;94%;1 Falfurrias;Periods of rain;62;39;N;9;79%;75%;1 Fort Hood;Snow and rain;36;32;N;11;91%;89%;1 Fort Worth;Snow and rain;38;34;NNW;6;80%;90%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Afternoon snow;39;33;NNW;9;76%;90%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Snow and rain;40;33;NNW;8;77%;90%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Snow and rain;37;31;NNW;7;88%;91%;1 Fredericksburg;Rain in the morning;37;27;N;8;92%;76%;1 Gainesville;A little snow;39;30;NNW;6;72%;87%;1 Galveston;Windy;50;40;NNE;22;77%;91%;1 Gatesville;Snow and rain;35;29;N;8;91%;90%;1 Georgetown;Rain in the morning;37;32;N;10;89%;90%;1 Giddings;Periods of rain;41;34;N;9;80%;89%;1 Gilmer;A little p.m. rain;39;32;NNE;5;82%;90%;1 Graham;Quite cold with snow;38;28;NW;7;92%;91%;1 Granbury;Snow and rain;38;33;NNW;5;88%;90%;1 Grand Prairie;Snow and rain;37;32;N;6;80%;89%;1 Greenville;Snow and rain;40;33;NNW;5;76%;91%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Frigid, cloudy;32;22;ENE;26;79%;25%;1 Hamilton;Snow and rain;36;29;N;8;88%;90%;1 Harlingen;Periods of rain;68;38;NNW;16;84%;74%;1 Hearne;Periods of rain;39;32;N;7;81%;90%;1 Hebbronville;A bit of rain;54;33;N;10;97%;72%;1 Henderson;Afternoon rain;39;32;NNE;6;82%;89%;2 Hereford;Cold, an a.m. flurry;33;16;NW;7;86%;47%;1 Hillsboro;Snow and rain;38;32;N;7;84%;91%;1 Hondo;Breezy with rain;45;32;N;16;79%;73%;1 Houston;Cloudy, rain;47;37;N;12;75%;96%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy, rain, breezy;49;39;N;16;74%;97%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain;45;38;N;17;77%;96%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain beginning;48;36;N;14;80%;93%;1 Houston Clover;Becoming rainy;48;38;N;16;74%;95%;1 Houston Hooks;Cloudy, rain, colder;44;35;N;11;82%;97%;1 Houston Hull;Cloudy, rain, breezy;48;37;N;15;79%;96%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy, rain, colder;46;36;N;14;78%;97%;1 Huntsville;Cloudy, rain;40;33;N;6;82%;94%;1 Ingleside;Rain, some heavy;60;39;N;18;95%;88%;1 Jacksonville;Becoming rainy;37;32;NNE;5;84%;90%;1 Jasper;A little p.m. rain;44;32;NNE;6;77%;94%;2 Junction;Snow and rain;40;28;N;10;78%;75%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Colder with rain;45;33;N;15;86%;78%;1 Kerrville;Morning rain;38;28;N;10;90%;78%;1 Killeen;Snow and rain;36;32;N;11;91%;89%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Snow and rain;36;31;N;11;91%;90%;1 Kingsville Nas;Cooler with rain;63;38;N;15;88%;89%;1 La Grange;Periods of rain;44;35;N;9;76%;91%;1 Lago Vista;Rain and snow;39;32;N;10;92%;92%;1 Lancaster;Snow and rain;37;33;N;6;82%;89%;1 Laredo;A little a.m. rain;55;34;N;10;91%;71%;1 Llano;Snow and rain;36;30;N;9;92%;88%;1 Longview;A little p.m. rain;40;32;NNE;6;78%;90%;2 Lubbock;Very cold with snow;32;18;NW;8;99%;69%;1 Lufkin;Afternoon rain;42;32;N;8;78%;95%;2 Mcallen;Occasional rain;65;40;NNW;14;77%;60%;1 Mcgregor;Snow and rain;38;31;N;10;92%;90%;1 Mckinney;Afternoon snow;39;31;NNW;7;74%;88%;1 Mesquite;Snow and rain;38;32;N;6;81%;89%;1 Midland;Quite cold with snow;34;24;NW;13;88%;67%;1 Midland Airpark;Quite cold with snow;34;24;NW;13;88%;67%;1 Midlothian;Snow and rain;36;32;NNW;6;91%;90%;1 Mineola;A little p.m. rain;39;32;NNW;4;80%;90%;1 Mineral Wells;Afternoon snow;38;29;NNW;8;85%;90%;1 Mount Pleasant;A little p.m. rain;41;34;NNW;5;77%;86%;1 Nacogdoches;Afternoon rain;40;31;N;6;77%;91%;2 New Braunfels;Occasional rain;42;33;N;13;83%;89%;1 Odessa;Very cold with snow;32;23;NNW;12;90%;66%;1 Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;46;34;NNE;8;76%;87%;1 Palacios;Periods of rain;51;36;N;21;95%;92%;1 Palestine;Rain beginning;39;32;NNE;6;83%;93%;1 Pampa;A morning flurry;34;21;WNW;6;91%;52%;1 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cold, an a.m. flurry;37;20;W;6;87%;43%;1 Paris;A little p.m. rain;41;32;N;6;71%;86%;1 Pecos;Bit of rain, snow;37;24;NNE;11;87%;58%;1 Perryton;Low clouds and cold;36;19;W;6;89%;27%;1 Plainview;Very cold, a.m. snow;32;16;NW;8;98%;67%;1 Pleasanton;Periods of rain;47;33;N;11;82%;77%;1 Port Aransas;Rain, heavy at times;58;38;N;16;92%;93%;1 Port Isabel;Periods of rain;67;41;NNW;16;90%;88%;1 Port Lavaca;Periods of rain;52;35;N;17;87%;91%;1 Randolph AFB;Colder with rain;43;33;N;15;88%;80%;1 Robstown;Downpours, cooler;61;38;N;15;95%;83%;1 Rockport;Drenching rain;56;40;N;15;96%;87%;1 Rocksprings;Rain in the morning;39;30;N;10;91%;70%;1 San Angelo;Very cold with snow;40;28;NW;12;78%;78%;1 San Antonio;Occasional rain;45;32;N;12;78%;78%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Colder with rain;44;33;N;15;91%;78%;1 San Marcos;Rain and snow;42;32;N;13;77%;92%;1 Seminole;Very cold with snow;33;19;NW;9;96%;68%;1 Sherman-Denison;A little p.m. snow;41;31;N;6;68%;91%;1 Snyder;Very cold with snow;31;23;NW;11;91%;86%;1 Sonora;Snow and rain;39;25;N;11;87%;64%;1 Stephenville;Afternoon snow;36;30;NNW;8;86%;92%;1 Sulphur Springs;A little p.m. rain;40;33;NNW;6;78%;87%;1 Sweetwater;Wet snow, very cold;33;26;NNW;10;92%;94%;1 Temple;Snow and rain;37;32;N;11;91%;93%;1 Terrell;Snow and rain;40;33;NNW;6;84%;92%;1 Tyler;A little p.m. rain;39;33;NNE;5;80%;90%;1 Uvalde;Periods of rain;47;32;N;8;80%;69%;1 Vernon;A little snow;41;31;NW;7;75%;73%;1 Victoria;Periods of rain;50;35;N;14;97%;90%;1 Waco;Snow and rain;38;32;N;10;85%;94%;1 Weslaco;Occasional rain;66;40;NNW;11;81%;66%;1 Wharton;Rain at times;48;35;N;12;85%;90%;1 Wichita Falls;A little snow;40;29;NNW;6;76%;85%;1 Wink;Cold with snow;39;20;N;14;76%;65%;1 Zapata;A little a.m. rain;62;37;N;10;76%;63%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather