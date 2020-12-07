TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;S;5;35%;3%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;SSW;5;30%;2%;3
Alice;Sunny and beautiful;79;42;SW;5;39%;1%;4
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;SSW;2;21%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunny and mild;70;34;SW;7;24%;0%;3
Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;WSW;4;54%;0%;3
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;WSW;5;37%;1%;3
Austin;Sunny and mild;76;43;W;3;37%;3%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;77;38;W;5;42%;3%;3
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;SW;3;54%;0%;4
Beaumont;Plenty of sun;70;45;WSW;5;54%;0%;3
Beeville;Sunny and delightful;75;43;SW;5;37%;1%;4
Borger;Sunny and mild;72;39;SW;6;23%;2%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;WSW;4;46%;1%;3
Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;71;39;SW;4;33%;2%;3
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;SW;5;47%;2%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;68;34;W;4;46%;1%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;75;48;SE;4;47%;1%;4
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;73;30;SW;5;35%;2%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sun;73;41;SSW;5;34%;3%;3
Canadian;Sunny and mild;70;31;WSW;6;31%;2%;3
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;76;41;W;6;35%;3%;4
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;SW;6;34%;1%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;71;41;WSW;6;40%;2%;3
College Station;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;NNW;5;45%;1%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;72;43;SW;5;32%;4%;3
Conroe;Plenty of sun;71;40;WSW;5;52%;1%;3
Corpus Christi;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;SSW;7;45%;1%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;WSW;6;42%;1%;3
Cotulla;Sunny, nice and warm;79;43;SW;5;38%;3%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and mild;67;28;WSW;8;31%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;WNW;5;43%;1%;3
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;W;7;39%;1%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;WNW;7;45%;1%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sun;68;42;W;5;35%;2%;3
Del Rio;Sunny and mild;78;43;WSW;5;35%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sunshine;76;40;W;6;35%;1%;4
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;WNW;6;42%;1%;3
Dryden;Sunny and mild;74;44;S;4;27%;0%;4
Dumas;Sunny and mild;67;33;WSW;7;26%;0%;3
Edinburg;Sunny and delightful;76;46;SSE;3;35%;1%;4
El Paso;Sunny;66;32;NE;5;25%;0%;3
Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;W;5;53%;0%;3
Falfurrias;Sunny and warmer;78;43;S;3;34%;1%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;73;41;W;6;38%;2%;3
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;W;5;37%;1%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;WNW;8;42%;1%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;W;7;41%;1%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;W;5;42%;2%;3
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sun;73;36;WSW;5;34%;3%;3
Gainesville;Plenty of sun;67;37;W;5;41%;1%;3
Galveston;Plenty of sun;68;54;W;6;53%;0%;3
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;72;39;SW;5;38%;2%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sun;74;40;SSW;6;35%;2%;3
Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;SW;4;42%;3%;3
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;W;4;53%;2%;3
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;SW;5;36%;2%;3
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WSW;5;38%;2%;3
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;WSW;5;37%;1%;3
Greenville;Plenty of sun;69;37;W;5;44%;1%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Plenty of sunshine;60;42;WSW;12;20%;0%;3
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;73;42;SW;6;34%;4%;3
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;44;S;5;47%;1%;4
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;SSW;4;49%;1%;3
Hebbronville;Sunshine and nice;76;47;SSE;3;30%;1%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;W;5;53%;2%;3
Hereford;Sunny and mild;69;32;WSW;6;24%;2%;3
Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;71;41;SW;5;41%;2%;3
Hondo;Sunny and pleasant;78;38;W;5;36%;3%;4
Houston;Plenty of sun;70;47;SW;5;50%;0%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sun;71;45;W;6;48%;0%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;W;7;48%;0%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sun;71;43;W;2;53%;0%;3
Houston Clover;Plenty of sun;70;43;N;4;50%;0%;3
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sun;71;40;WNW;4;50%;1%;3
Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;W;5;53%;0%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sun;72;42;WNW;5;50%;0%;3
Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;WSW;5;47%;1%;3
Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;74;50;SW;5;61%;1%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;W;5;47%;2%;3
Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;W;5;58%;3%;3
Junction;Plenty of sun;75;34;N;3;34%;3%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and mild;76;41;NW;3;42%;3%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sun;75;36;W;5;36%;3%;3
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;73;41;W;6;38%;2%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;73;40;W;6;40%;2%;3
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;SSW;5;41%;1%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;74;43;SW;4;47%;2%;3
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;73;41;WNW;5;40%;3%;3
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;WSW;6;39%;2%;3
Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;SSE;3;34%;1%;4
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;75;35;SW;5;39%;3%;3
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;W;5;54%;2%;3
Lubbock;Sunny and mild;71;34;WSW;7;24%;2%;3
Lufkin;Plenty of sun;70;36;NW;5;50%;3%;3
Mcallen;Sunny and nice;76;45;S;3;39%;1%;4
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;71;37;W;6;44%;2%;3
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;WNW;6;48%;1%;3
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;WSW;5;42%;2%;3
Midland;Plenty of sun;70;38;WSW;5;27%;2%;3
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;70;38;WSW;5;27%;2%;3
Midlothian;Plenty of sun;69;38;N;4;48%;1%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;W;6;48%;2%;3
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;W;6;46%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;W;6;49%;2%;3
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;WSW;6;56%;2%;3
New Braunfels;Sunny and mild;77;42;WSW;5;34%;2%;3
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;SW;6;22%;2%;3
Orange;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;WSW;4;56%;0%;3
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;WSW;6;55%;0%;4
Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;WSW;5;49%;2%;3
Pampa;Sunny and mild;69;37;SW;8;26%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;67;30;SW;6;39%;2%;3
Paris;Plenty of sun;65;37;W;5;49%;2%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;68;31;SSE;4;33%;1%;3
Perryton;Sunny and milder;63;31;WSW;7;40%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny and mild;68;32;WSW;6;27%;3%;3
Pleasanton;Sunny and warm;77;44;SW;4;34%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;70;55;SW;5;49%;1%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;SE;6;48%;1%;4
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;72;46;SW;5;51%;0%;4
Randolph AFB;Sunny and warm;76;40;NNW;4;38%;2%;3
Robstown;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;SSW;5;43%;1%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;74;51;SW;5;46%;0%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;72;47;SW;6;30%;2%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sun;73;36;WSW;5;33%;2%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;74;41;WSW;5;36%;2%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;75;41;NW;3;43%;3%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;76;42;SW;5;36%;3%;3
Seminole;Sunny and mild;71;33;W;6;24%;3%;3
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;66;39;W;6;45%;1%;3
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;WSW;5;27%;2%;3
Sonora;Plenty of sun;74;34;SW;6;33%;2%;3
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;WSW;5;38%;4%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;W;6;47%;2%;3
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;SW;6;25%;2%;3
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;72;37;W;6;46%;3%;3
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;WSW;6;44%;2%;3
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;W;6;47%;2%;3
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;75;41;WSW;5;36%;2%;4
Vernon;Sunny and mild;72;37;SW;6;32%;1%;3
Victoria;Sunny and nice;74;45;SW;6;50%;0%;4
Waco;Plenty of sun;71;37;WNW;6;43%;2%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;SSE;4;36%;1%;4
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;71;45;SW;5;53%;0%;3
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;SW;4;43%;2%;3
Wink;Plenty of sunshine;70;30;SW;5;29%;1%;3
Zapata;Mostly sunny;77;47;SSE;3;34%;1%;4
