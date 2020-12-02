TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunshine and breezy;46;29;WNW;15;62%;1%;2
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cold;46;28;WNW;14;54%;1%;2
Alice;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;38;NNW;14;43%;21%;4
Alpine;Mostly sunny, cold;41;24;WNW;10;50%;0%;4
Amarillo;Partly sunny;39;23;WNW;11;65%;7%;3
Angleton;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;39;NNW;14;59%;23%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;52;37;NNW;10;67%;14%;2
Austin;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;37;NNW;8;48%;8%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, cooler;58;36;NNW;13;51%;8%;3
Bay;Cooler with sunshine;57;39;NNW;14;61%;22%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny;59;42;NNW;8;70%;28%;3
Beeville;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;38;N;9;46%;22%;4
Borger;Partial sunshine;39;27;WNW;9;62%;8%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny;45;28;NW;11;77%;17%;1
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;48;31;NW;9;68%;7%;2
Brenham;Periods of sun;57;38;NNW;10;68%;17%;3
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;47;28;NW;11;74%;13%;1
Brownsville;Partly sunny, cooler;65;41;NNW;12;46%;28%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cold;50;28;NNW;10;63%;7%;2
Burnet;Mostly sunny;50;33;NNW;9;65%;8%;3
Canadian;Decreasing clouds;36;22;WNW;9;86%;14%;2
Castroville;Mostly sunny;58;35;N;8;51%;8%;4
Childress;Partly sunny, cold;45;27;WNW;15;61%;10%;2
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;50;36;NNW;12;75%;12%;2
College Station;Partly sunny;54;36;NNW;13;63%;17%;2
Comanche;Mostly sunny, cold;46;32;NNW;11;74%;8%;2
Conroe;Periods of sun;56;37;NNW;9;73%;19%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;40;NNW;17;46%;23%;4
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;52;37;NW;9;73%;12%;2
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;37;N;11;39%;1%;4
Dalhart;Not as cold;42;22;WNW;15;59%;3%;3
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;50;36;NW;11;68%;17%;1
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;49;35;NW;12;66%;15%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;49;34;NW;14;71%;17%;1
Decatur;Periods of sun;47;33;NNW;8;80%;14%;1
Del Rio;Winds subsiding;56;36;NNW;15;40%;2%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;55;33;N;15;40%;2%;4
Denton;Mostly cloudy;51;32;NNW;10;73%;17%;1
Dryden;Mostly sunny;55;34;NW;10;34%;2%;4
Dumas;Decreasing clouds;37;22;WNW;11;65%;5%;3
Edinburg;Not as warm;66;41;NW;12;34%;25%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;48;22;NW;6;35%;0%;3
Ellington;Sunshine and cooler;56;41;NW;14;64%;23%;3
Falfurrias;Cooler with sunshine;62;39;NNW;10;42%;46%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;33;NW;14;59%;8%;3
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;51;34;NNW;11;65%;14%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;49;32;NW;15;67%;16%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;51;34;NW;14;62%;14%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;32;NW;12;67%;14%;2
Fredericksburg;Lots of sun, colder;49;31;NNW;10;66%;8%;4
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;47;31;NW;9;84%;21%;1
Galveston;Winds subsiding;58;46;NNW;19;63%;26%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;34;NNW;10;68%;9%;3
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;35;NNW;11;63%;8%;3
Giddings;Mostly sunny;56;37;NNW;8;66%;17%;3
Gilmer;Periods of sun;51;36;NW;5;84%;24%;1
Graham;Partly sunny;47;29;NW;11;74%;12%;1
Granbury;Mostly sunny;53;34;NNW;11;66%;11%;2
Grand Prairie;Rather cloudy;52;37;NNW;10;68%;14%;1
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;52;36;NW;7;77%;20%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;37;27;NW;19;44%;0%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;49;33;NW;11;69%;9%;3
Harlingen;Winds subsiding;65;41;NW;17;39%;27%;3
Hearne;Periods of sun;55;34;NNW;9;72%;16%;2
Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;NNW;9;45%;22%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;52;37;NW;6;81%;23%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny, chilly;40;23;WNW;11;54%;5%;3
Hillsboro;Sunshine and cooler;52;35;NNW;10;70%;11%;2
Hondo;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;32;NNW;11;44%;8%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny;57;41;NNW;9;64%;21%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler with sunshine;57;43;NW;15;58%;21%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunshine and breezy;54;41;NW;15;63%;20%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Lots of sun, cooler;57;40;NNW;11;62%;22%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;41;NW;13;57%;23%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;54;39;NNW;11;62%;19%;3
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;39;NNW;14;61%;20%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;56;40;NW;12;63%;21%;3
Huntsville;Sunny intervals;56;37;NNW;8;72%;17%;3
Ingleside;Winds subsiding;60;44;NNW;17;67%;23%;4
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;50;38;NNW;6;81%;23%;2
Jasper;Partly sunny;57;37;NW;6;77%;25%;3
Junction;Sunshine and cold;50;26;NW;11;51%;6%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and cooler;57;34;NNW;10;48%;8%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;51;31;NNW;10;60%;7%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;33;NW;14;59%;8%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;32;NW;13;60%;8%;3
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and cooler;63;37;NNW;15;41%;46%;4
La Grange;Mostly sunny;59;37;NNW;8;61%;17%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;35;NW;11;58%;8%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;51;36;NNW;10;75%;15%;2
Laredo;Cloudy and cooler;59;39;NW;11;38%;1%;2
Llano;Sunshine and cold;51;32;NNW;9;66%;8%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;52;37;NW;6;82%;24%;1
Lubbock;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NW;12;56%;4%;3
Lufkin;Partly sunny;53;37;NW;8;71%;21%;3
Mcallen;Not as warm;66;43;NW;15;32%;24%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;32;NW;13;63%;10%;3
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;49;34;NW;12;73%;20%;1
Mesquite;Rather cloudy;50;35;NNW;9;77%;16%;1
Midland;Mostly sunny, cold;48;27;NW;11;50%;2%;3
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cold;48;27;NW;11;50%;2%;3
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;33;NW;11;76%;14%;2
Mineola;Partly sunny;51;37;NW;6;83%;26%;2
Mineral Wells;Some sun;48;29;NW;14;70%;14%;2
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;52;37;NW;6;84%;31%;1
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;53;36;NW;7;78%;21%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;57;37;NNW;10;54%;8%;4
Odessa;Sunshine and cold;47;26;WNW;10;48%;2%;3
Orange;A t-storm around;59;41;NNW;7;73%;50%;3
Palacios;Winds subsiding;57;39;NNW;18;60%;22%;4
Palestine;Periods of sun;51;37;NNW;7;80%;22%;1
Pampa;Sun and some clouds;37;24;WNW;12;77%;9%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Decreasing clouds;39;21;W;12;74%;10%;3
Paris;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NW;7;81%;36%;1
Pecos;Mostly sunny, cold;48;23;W;8;44%;2%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny;35;21;WNW;11;87%;10%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny, chilly;41;24;NW;13;62%;5%;3
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;59;36;N;7;48%;8%;4
Port Aransas;Sunshine and cooler;58;45;N;15;55%;23%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, cooler;63;42;NNW;15;49%;29%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;40;NNW;13;59%;21%;4
Randolph AFB;Cooler with sunshine;57;34;NNW;11;47%;8%;4
Robstown;Lots of sun, cooler;61;40;NNW;15;46%;22%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;43;N;13;52%;23%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;48;34;N;11;60%;2%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny;48;26;W;12;54%;2%;2
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;57;35;N;8;54%;8%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Cooler with sunshine;56;34;NNW;9;47%;8%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny, cooler;56;36;NNW;11;56%;8%;3
Seminole;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;24;NW;11;51%;2%;3
Sherman-Denison;Rather cloudy;47;32;NW;11;78%;24%;1
Snyder;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;29;NNW;11;58%;2%;3
Sonora;Clouds and sun, cold;48;26;NNW;11;62%;2%;3
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;47;30;NW;13;64%;10%;2
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;37;NW;7;83%;33%;1
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;46;34;WNW;11;63%;2%;2
Temple;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;32;NW;15;65%;9%;3
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;52;37;NNW;9;78%;17%;1
Tyler;Periods of sun;52;37;NNW;7;76%;24%;1
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;55;35;NNW;7;51%;2%;4
Vernon;Partly sunny;45;30;NW;13;72%;9%;2
Victoria;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;38;NNW;11;57%;20%;4
Waco;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;33;NW;13;60%;10%;2
Weslaco;Sunshine and cooler;65;42;NW;12;37%;25%;4
Wharton;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;38;NNW;11;65%;21%;4
Wichita Falls;Partial sunshine;46;28;NW;14;69%;15%;2
Wink;Sunshine and cold;50;21;NNW;10;41%;2%;3
Zapata;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;41;NW;9;34%;10%;4
