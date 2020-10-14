TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Windy;72;47;NNE;22;46%;1%;5
Abilene Dyess;Windy;72;46;NNE;22;37%;1%;5
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;SE;11;65%;59%;6
Alpine;Partly sunny, cooler;73;42;ENE;12;26%;0%;5
Amarillo;Winds subsiding;66;36;E;22;26%;2%;5
Angleton;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;SSE;9;72%;25%;5
Arlington;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;54;NNE;19;52%;29%;4
Austin;Mostly sunny;92;57;N;6;64%;28%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Warm with sunshine;92;57;N;8;72%;28%;5
Bay;Partial sunshine;87;65;SSE;8;76%;21%;5
Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;S;7;79%;48%;5
Beeville;Sunshine, very warm;95;64;ENE;8;64%;61%;5
Borger;Winds subsiding;67;38;ENE;22;30%;2%;5
Bowie;Cooler with sunshine;71;45;NNE;18;56%;9%;5
Breckenridge;Sunny, windy, cooler;74;46;NNE;18;36%;5%;5
Brenham;Partly sunny;90;57;WNW;7;68%;79%;5
Bridgeport;Sunny, windy, cooler;72;46;NNE;17;50%;9%;5
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;72;SE;10;72%;4%;6
Brownwood;Sunny and cooler;75;50;NNE;13;45%;10%;5
Burnet;Mostly sunny;83;55;NNE;8;57%;27%;5
Canadian;Winds subsiding;66;32;ENE;20;34%;2%;4
Castroville;Mostly sunny;93;61;NNE;6;60%;26%;5
Childress;Windy;72;40;ENE;21;26%;2%;5
Cleburne;Winds subsiding;80;52;NNE;17;53%;27%;5
College Station;Partly sunny, warm;90;58;S;9;66%;100%;5
Comanche;Sunny and cooler;74;50;NE;12;47%;14%;5
Conroe;Clouds and sun, warm;89;60;SSE;6;68%;78%;5
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;SE;13;72%;43%;6
Corsicana;Warm with some sun;83;55;NE;10;65%;81%;5
Cotulla;Sunshine and hot;98;62;ESE;7;57%;64%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;32;E;15;33%;2%;5
Dallas Love;Not as warm;78;53;NNE;19;56%;29%;4
Dallas Redbird;Not as warm;79;53;NNE;19;64%;60%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;52;NNE;18;57%;28%;4
Decatur;Sunny, windy, cooler;73;47;NNE;19;46%;9%;5
Del Rio;Sunny and very warm;92;59;N;11;52%;1%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Brilliant sunshine;90;59;N;11;52%;1%;5
Denton;Cooler with sunshine;76;47;NNE;19;53%;26%;5
Dryden;Sunny and cooler;83;52;NE;13;34%;0%;5
Dumas;Partly sunny, cooler;63;33;ENE;20;33%;2%;5
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;9;62%;18%;6
El Paso;Not as hot;84;51;ESE;8;19%;0%;5
Ellington;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;SSE;8;72%;44%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;96;69;ESE;8;59%;44%;6
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;82;55;NNE;11;69%;62%;5
Fort Worth;Increasingly windy;77;53;NNE;19;46%;19%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and cooler;77;52;NNE;19;58%;17%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, windy, cooler;78;54;NNE;17;55%;18%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;80;52;NNE;14;60%;25%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;85;53;NNE;9;60%;17%;5
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;47;NNE;18;55%;9%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;10;74%;42%;5
Gatesville;Plenty of sun;84;54;NNE;8;51%;28%;5
Georgetown;Humid with sunshine;86;55;NNE;8;59%;28%;5
Giddings;Mostly sunny;91;60;NNW;7;62%;69%;5
Gilmer;Variable cloudiness;80;51;NNE;6;82%;87%;1
Graham;Sunny, windy, cooler;72;45;NNE;18;45%;7%;5
Granbury;Sunny, windy, cooler;79;53;NNE;18;53%;19%;5
Grand Prairie;Not as warm;80;55;NNE;19;55%;29%;4
Greenville;Not as warm;77;50;NNE;18;54%;72%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;67;41;ENE;33;25%;0%;5
Hamilton;Sunny and cooler;78;52;NNE;10;50%;22%;5
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;67;SE;13;73%;8%;6
Hearne;Mostly sunny;89;57;NNE;7;67%;49%;5
Hebbronville;Sunny and very warm;95;64;ESE;7;58%;63%;6
Henderson;More clouds than sun;83;51;NNE;6;79%;67%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;67;32;ESE;13;26%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;84;54;NE;11;52%;61%;5
Hondo;Mostly sunny;93;59;NE;7;59%;26%;5
Houston;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;S;6;70%;61%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Warm with some sun;89;62;SSE;8;66%;56%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;88;65;SSE;9;68%;47%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sunshine;88;64;SSE;5;74%;59%;5
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, warm;89;66;SSE;7;67%;43%;5
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;SSE;6;66%;73%;5
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;SSE;8;67%;48%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun, warm;89;62;SSE;7;68%;62%;4
Huntsville;Clouds and sunshine;89;54;NNW;6;70%;77%;5
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;88;69;SE;12;77%;42%;6
Jacksonville;Turning out cloudy;81;51;NE;6;83%;73%;4
Jasper;Partly sunny;86;59;E;5;77%;65%;4
Junction;Sunny and cooler;80;49;NNE;11;54%;8%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine, very warm;91;60;ESE;6;66%;27%;5
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;86;53;NNE;8;58%;26%;5
Killeen;Mostly sunny, humid;82;55;NNE;11;69%;62%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;85;54;NNE;10;69%;58%;5
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;96;67;SE;12;66%;57%;6
La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;92;59;ENE;6;64%;77%;5
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;85;56;NNE;8;71%;27%;5
Lancaster;Cooler in the p.m.;81;53;NNE;20;54%;61%;4
Laredo;Very hot;99;65;SSW;8;52%;43%;6
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;NNE;8;53%;15%;5
Longview;Variable cloudiness;83;52;NNE;7;77%;81%;1
Lubbock;Sunny and cooler;69;40;E;15;28%;0%;5
Lufkin;Partly sunny;86;55;ESE;6;71%;66%;5
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;SE;12;63%;17%;6
Mcgregor;Lots of sun, humid;82;52;NNE;11;68%;62%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny, cooler;76;49;NNE;16;59%;57%;4
Mesquite;Cooler in the p.m.;78;53;NNE;19;57%;69%;4
Midland;Windy;74;46;ENE;19;26%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Windy;74;46;ENE;19;26%;0%;5
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;80;52;NNE;13;70%;66%;4
Mineola;Partly sunny;78;51;NNE;12;79%;85%;3
Mineral Wells;Sunny, windy, cooler;73;48;NNE;18;52%;19%;5
Mount Pleasant;Not as warm;77;50;NNE;11;65%;77%;3
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;83;52;NNE;6;76%;66%;5
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;92;58;N;8;60%;27%;5
Odessa;Sunny and cooler;74;45;ENE;16;29%;0%;5
Orange;Partly sunny;84;59;SSW;6;78%;65%;5
Palacios;Partly sunny;86;63;SSE;12;78%;39%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;83;52;NE;6;75%;64%;5
Pampa;Winds subsiding;66;36;E;22;30%;2%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;32;ENE;22;27%;2%;5
Paris;Partly sunny, cooler;71;47;N;18;60%;78%;3
Pecos;Sunny and cooler;78;45;E;10;22%;0%;5
Perryton;Winds subsiding;64;36;ENE;26;37%;2%;4
Plainview;Windy;66;36;E;26;26%;2%;5
Pleasanton;Sunny and very warm;93;58;NNE;6;61%;76%;5
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;85;69;SE;11;79%;66%;6
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;87;73;SE;12;74%;26%;6
Port Lavaca;Warm with some sun;88;65;ESE;9;70%;50%;5
Randolph AFB;Warm with sunshine;91;57;SE;7;68%;27%;5
Robstown;Mostly sunny;94;66;SE;11;68%;58%;6
Rockport;Mostly sunny;87;70;SE;10;74%;56%;6
Rocksprings;Sunshine;84;54;NNE;10;57%;1%;5
San Angelo;Winds subsiding;75;47;NNE;17;40%;0%;5
San Antonio;Sunshine, very warm;92;60;NNE;7;62%;27%;5
San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine and warm;92;60;ESE;6;64%;27%;5
San Marcos;Sunshine, very warm;91;57;N;9;60%;27%;5
Seminole;Sunny and cooler;72;39;E;14;29%;0%;5
Sherman-Denison;Cooler with some sun;71;49;NNE;18;65%;30%;3
Snyder;Windy;72;45;NE;22;29%;1%;5
Sonora;Sunny and cooler;78;51;NE;12;49%;0%;5
Stephenville;Sunny, windy, cooler;73;49;NNE;16;52%;15%;5
Sulphur Springs;Not as warm;78;52;NNE;13;65%;78%;3
Sweetwater;Sunny, windy, cooler;72;47;NE;20;32%;0%;5
Temple;Humid with some sun;82;51;NNE;11;73%;44%;5
Terrell;Not as warm;79;52;NNE;17;62%;72%;4
Tyler;Partial sunshine;83;54;NE;8;74%;81%;3
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;92;62;NNE;5;66%;26%;5
Vernon;Winds subsiding;75;43;NNE;20;29%;3%;5
Victoria;Mostly sunny;93;65;E;8;67%;61%;5
Waco;Mostly sunny;84;54;NNE;11;66%;64%;5
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;SE;9;62%;14%;6
Wharton;Warm with some sun;90;64;SW;7;75%;47%;5
Wichita Falls;Windy;73;45;NNE;23;38%;2%;5
Wink;Sunny and cooler;77;45;E;16;24%;0%;5
Zapata;Sunny and hot;98;69;SE;7;60%;26%;6
