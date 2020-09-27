TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Winds subsiding;76;47;N;18;34%;0%;6
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, cooler;75;47;N;17;30%;0%;6
Alice;A t-storm in spots;84;58;NNE;14;59%;41%;6
Alpine;Sunny and cooler;68;42;E;13;41%;0%;7
Amarillo;Sunny and cooler;68;42;NNE;12;26%;0%;6
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;81;56;N;11;71%;51%;5
Arlington;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;52;NNW;12;44%;1%;6
Austin;Not as warm;80;57;N;13;41%;2%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Not as warm;80;54;N;21;47%;2%;7
Bay;A t-storm in spots;79;55;N;11;74%;41%;4
Beaumont;A thunderstorm;82;57;NNW;9;75%;54%;2
Beeville;A stray thunderstorm;82;57;N;12;61%;41%;6
Borger;Sunny;71;45;NW;10;25%;0%;6
Bowie;Not as warm;74;47;NNW;13;45%;0%;6
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, cooler;78;48;N;7;35%;0%;6
Brenham;A t-storm around;76;54;N;11;62%;40%;6
Bridgeport;Not as warm;76;46;NW;13;41%;0%;6
Brownsville;A t-storm around;92;66;N;9;72%;44%;8
Brownwood;Partly sunny, cooler;76;44;N;8;38%;0%;6
Burnet;Partly sunny, cooler;76;50;N;11;43%;1%;7
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;NW;11;28%;1%;5
Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;82;53;N;13;42%;2%;7
Childress;Sunny and breezy;74;46;NNW;16;28%;0%;6
Cleburne;Cooler;76;50;N;14;47%;1%;6
College Station;Not as warm;78;53;N;19;55%;8%;6
Comanche;Sunshine and cooler;75;49;N;8;40%;0%;6
Conroe;A morning t-storm;78;54;N;9;64%;52%;5
Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;85;59;NNE;13;64%;41%;6
Corsicana;Partly sunny, cooler;76;52;NNW;11;49%;2%;6
Cotulla;Winds subsiding;82;55;NNE;16;47%;40%;7
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;36;NNW;16;32%;0%;6
Dallas Love;Cooler;76;55;NNW;15;44%;2%;6
Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;76;53;NNW;17;44%;2%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler;74;52;NW;19;48%;1%;6
Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;48;N;8;39%;0%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny, cooler;82;54;N;14;37%;2%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;80;51;N;16;37%;2%;7
Denton;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;48;NNW;11;48%;1%;6
Dryden;Partly sunny, cooler;80;52;NE;13;36%;2%;7
Dumas;Mostly sunny;65;39;NW;14;31%;0%;6
Edinburg;A t-storm around;90;64;NNW;10;65%;42%;5
El Paso;Sunny and cooler;77;53;ESE;10;31%;0%;7
Ellington;A morning t-storm;78;60;N;13;75%;51%;4
Falfurrias;A t-storm around;80;60;N;9;65%;41%;5
Fort Hood;Increasingly windy;76;52;N;19;43%;1%;7
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;53;N;11;43%;1%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;50;NNW;17;43%;1%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;77;53;NNW;17;40%;1%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Winds subsiding;77;48;NNW;17;43%;1%;6
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, cooler;75;45;N;13;46%;1%;7
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;46;NNW;9;50%;0%;6
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;N;15;74%;51%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny, cooler;76;50;NNW;11;43%;1%;6
Georgetown;Partly sunny, cooler;77;52;NNW;11;42%;1%;7
Giddings;Not as warm;78;54;N;10;50%;7%;6
Gilmer;A little a.m. rain;72;49;NNW;8;61%;55%;5
Graham;Partly sunny, cooler;76;46;NNW;8;39%;0%;6
Granbury;Cooler;78;49;N;10;40%;0%;6
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;55;N;12;44%;2%;6
Greenville;Partly sunny, cooler;76;48;NNW;9;47%;3%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;64;50;E;29;33%;0%;7
Hamilton;Partly sunny, cooler;76;50;NNW;12;42%;1%;6
Harlingen;A t-storm around;89;62;N;11;75%;42%;5
Hearne;A strong t-storm;77;52;N;12;54%;40%;7
Hebbronville;A t-storm around;78;57;NNW;9;59%;40%;5
Henderson;A little a.m. rain;72;50;NNW;8;59%;56%;5
Hereford;Sunshine and cooler;68;39;NNE;11;29%;0%;6
Hillsboro;Cooler;77;51;N;12;45%;1%;6
Hondo;Windy;83;49;N;20;38%;2%;7
Houston;A morning t-storm;78;59;N;10;68%;51%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A morning t-storm;80;61;N;14;65%;51%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning t-storm;76;59;N;15;68%;51%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning t-storm;77;56;N;10;72%;51%;3
Houston Clover;A morning t-storm;80;59;N;12;65%;51%;3
Houston Hooks;A morning t-storm;77;55;N;13;60%;52%;6
Houston Hull;A morning t-storm;78;57;N;14;67%;51%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A morning t-storm;79;58;N;14;64%;51%;4
Huntsville;A morning t-storm;76;53;N;7;62%;52%;6
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;84;60;NNE;14;70%;41%;5
Jacksonville;A little a.m. rain;72;52;NNW;8;58%;54%;5
Jasper;A morning t-storm;76;54;NNW;8;71%;59%;4
Junction;Winds subsiding;77;45;N;18;39%;1%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Winds subsiding;81;54;NNE;19;44%;2%;7
Kerrville;Partly sunny, cooler;77;45;N;12;49%;1%;7
Killeen;Increasingly windy;76;52;N;19;43%;1%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, cooler;75;52;N;19;47%;1%;7
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;86;59;NNE;13;62%;41%;6
La Grange;Cooler;78;54;N;10;58%;8%;6
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;75;52;N;15;48%;2%;7
Lancaster;Cooler but pleasant;75;53;N;11;50%;2%;6
Laredo;A couple of t-storms;81;59;NNE;12;59%;60%;5
Llano;Partly sunny, cooler;78;48;N;9;41%;1%;7
Longview;A little a.m. rain;73;50;NNW;8;59%;54%;5
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;43;NNE;10;28%;1%;6
Lufkin;A little a.m. rain;74;53;NNW;11;63%;63%;5
Mcallen;A t-storm around;92;64;NNE;11;61%;42%;5
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, cooler;77;51;N;19;48%;1%;6
Mckinney;Winds subsiding;75;48;NNW;16;50%;2%;6
Mesquite;Cooler but pleasant;75;52;N;10;49%;2%;6
Midland;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;49;NNE;17;28%;1%;6
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;49;NNE;17;28%;1%;6
Midlothian;Cooler;75;50;NNW;15;48%;2%;6
Mineola;A little a.m. rain;72;48;NNW;8;59%;55%;4
Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;77;49;NNW;16;41%;1%;6
Mount Pleasant;Cooler;74;50;NW;8;57%;4%;5
Nacogdoches;A little a.m. rain;73;52;NNW;7;62%;59%;4
New Braunfels;Cooler;80;55;N;15;45%;2%;7
Odessa;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;48;E;12;28%;1%;7
Orange;A thunderstorm;82;57;NNW;8;72%;52%;2
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;81;56;N;17;69%;41%;6
Palestine;Rain possible;73;50;N;9;59%;55%;5
Pampa;Sunny and cooler;69;43;NW;12;25%;0%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and breezy;70;41;WNW;16;27%;1%;5
Paris;Mostly cloudy;71;47;NNW;11;57%;4%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;47;E;9;34%;0%;7
Perryton;Sunshine;67;39;NW;13;31%;1%;5
Plainview;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;39;NNW;10;27%;0%;6
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;80;53;N;11;43%;2%;7
Port Aransas;A t-storm around;82;66;N;14;71%;41%;5
Port Isabel;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;N;12;73%;44%;8
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;81;59;N;14;67%;41%;5
Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;78;52;NNE;19;47%;2%;7
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;86;58;NNE;13;60%;41%;5
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;82;64;N;13;67%;41%;6
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;47;NNE;15;44%;1%;7
San Angelo;Winds subsiding;78;45;N;18;32%;1%;7
San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;79;55;N;14;47%;2%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Winds subsiding;79;54;NNE;17;46%;2%;7
San Marcos;Cooler;78;54;N;16;45%;2%;7
Seminole;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;42;E;10;30%;1%;6
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;49;NNW;14;54%;2%;6
Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;47;NE;10;31%;0%;6
Sonora;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;45;NE;13;40%;1%;7
Stephenville;Winds subsiding;76;49;NNW;16;40%;0%;6
Sulphur Springs;Cooler;73;48;NNW;11;52%;4%;5
Sweetwater;Cooler but pleasant;73;49;NNE;10;31%;0%;6
Temple;Partly sunny, cooler;77;51;N;20;49%;1%;6
Terrell;Partly sunny, cooler;74;48;NNW;11;54%;3%;6
Tyler;A little a.m. rain;74;51;NNW;10;58%;55%;5
Uvalde;Partly sunny, cooler;81;50;NNE;10;42%;2%;7
Vernon;Sunshine and cooler;76;48;NNW;11;30%;0%;6
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;80;55;N;13;71%;41%;6
Waco;Increasingly windy;77;52;N;19;44%;1%;6
Weslaco;A t-storm around;91;65;N;9;63%;42%;5
Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;77;54;N;11;76%;40%;4
Wichita Falls;Sunny, not as warm;75;48;NW;16;37%;0%;6
Wink;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;45;ENE;14;27%;0%;7
Zapata;A t-storm around;82;61;NNW;9;65%;41%;5
